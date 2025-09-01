According to MultiChoice the series remains its largest investment in local content “creating over 8,000 jobs on Season 1 and more than 16,000 jobs on Season 2”.
The star-studded cast for the first two seasons included Mbatha, Tsipa, Wiseman Mncube, Dawn Thandeka King, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Mondli Makhoba, Mpilo Mbatha, Anele Nene, Vuyo Biyela, Zamani Mbatha, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Hope Mbhele, Khabonina Qubeka, Senzo Radebe, Baby Cele, Luyanda Zuma, Wanda Zuma, Calvin Ratladi, Ntando Duma and more.
The show is produced by Bomb Productions – the same production company that helmed Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross and Yizo Yizo.
“More than speaking to the heritage of the Zulu Nation, it took the story of a dynasty created from scratch by one man to the world, endorsed by the King’s descendants and told from an African perspective,” said executive producer Desiree Markgraaff.
“Now, as we enter the third season, we expand that universe of kings and queens, warriors, healers and leaders with a vision to reinvent an entire culture and establish a legacy that endures more than three centuries later. Having the freedom to explore the rise of a dynasty and do it justice has been key to Shaka iLembe’s success. With Season 3, we hope to bring this story to a powerful close, a legacy for all Africans to honour and celebrate.”
MultiChoice general entertainment CEO, Nomsa Philiso, added: “When we announced the first season, we were confident that Shaka iLembe would set a new standard for African storytelling and travel well into international territories.”
Final season of Shaka iLembe to premiere next year
Nomzamo Mbatha will reprise her role as both Queen Nandi and executive producer of the Mzansi Magic show.
Local epic drama Shaka iLembe will air its third and final season next year depicting the conclusion of Shaka’s (Lemogang Tsipa) reign.
In a statement released on Monday morning, after the season 2 finale, MultiChoice SA also confirmed that Nomzamo Mbatha will reprise her role as both Queen Nandi and executive producer of the Mzansi Magic show.
“The pressure is high. Shaka iLembe has been a beloved show for the past two seasons and the project of my career,” Mbatha said.
“This third season is the culmination of a world that African viewers have found deep love and admiration for. It builds on the legacy of African television while taking audiences on a journey from an all-conquering reign, to sweeping love stories, to the founding of another nation and the arrival of colonists. This is a triumphant telling of Nguni history on an epic scale.”
