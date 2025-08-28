Kelvin Momo, Sjava, Thandiswa Mazwai, and Black Motion lead Sama nominations

Amapiano hit-maker Kelvin Momo, Afro-soul crooner Sjava, music icon Thandiswa Mazwai and house duo Black Motion lead the nominations for the coveted 31st annual South African Music Awards (Samas).
Momo received two nods in the Best Amapiano Album category for his projects Ntsako and Sewe. He will duke it out with Vigro Deep (Your Piano Is Not My Piano), Mellow & Sleazy (Midnight in Sunnyside 3) and Zee Nxumalo (Inja Ye Game).
Momo is also nominated for Best Collaboration for Waze Wamuhle. Black Motion (Takala), Kususa (Ematshwaleni), Matt Davies (Stay With Me) and Mas Musiq (Amalanga) complete the nominees in the category.
Sjava also received two nods for Best Afro Pop Album for Isibuko (Deluxe) and Inkanyezi (Live). Nomfundo Moh (Twenty Four), Malik (Malik), and Dalom Kids (Collaborations With Friends) will compete with Sjava’s two offerings in the category.
For Best Engineered Album, Sjava with Isibuko (Deluxe) is nominated against Black Motion (The Cradle Of Art), Mazwai (Sankofa), Keenan Meyer (Reawakening) and Jeremy Loops (Feathers & Stone).
Mazwai’s Sankofa scored a second nod for Best African Adult Contemporary Album, where it will compete with Zoë Modiga (Nomthandazo), Zamajobe (Umi), Ndu Shezi (Isibusiso Sami) and Mthuthu (Indumiso YabeNguni).
A third nod for Mazwai is for Best Produced Album, with other nominees in the category being Zamajobe (Umi), Black Motion (The Cradle Of Art), Qü (Reprise on 2nd Avenue) and Linda Sikhakhane (iLadi).
Adding a fourth nomination, Black Motion is also nominated for Best Dance Album up against former member Mörda (Cr4zy!!..) as well as Dlala Thukzin (Finally Famous Too), Caiiro (Caiiro) and Shimza (Dreaming).
Other highlights included Best Hip Hop Album with nominees Blxckie (See U Soon Deluxe), Tony Dayimane (Red October: Induction), Loatinover Pounds (Pray 4 Pitori), Sizwe Alakine (Audio 2D; Dear Darkie) and 25K (Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms).
The nominees for Best Gqom Album are Lelowhatsgood (Next Level), DJ Sandiso (Nande 3.0), Goldmax (Play At Your Own Risk), DJ Lag (The Rebellion) and Mr Thela (Tronics Land 3).
Kelvin Momo, Sjava, Thandiswa Mazwai, and Black Motion lead Sama nominations
Winners will be announced at the eagerly awaited ceremony in November.
For Best Jazz Album the nomination list includes Nduduzo Makhathini (uNomkhubulwane), Nick Ford (Terra Solus), Nomfundo Xaluva (Ndilapha), Peter Auret (Hope Dies Last) and Ncesh Nonxishi (Apho Kungenje).
Elaine (Stone Cold Heart), Filah Lah Lah (On Air), Mikhalé Jones (Too Many Promises), Clxrity (It’s Clear To See) and The Big Hash (Heartbreak Hotel — deluxe) are nominated for Best R&B/Soul Album.
The nominees for the “top five” categories (Album of the Year, Best Newcomer, Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist and Best Duo or Group) will be announced next month.
Winners will be announced in November, with the ceremony described as an “evolved hybrid format”.
“This year’s nominations form a symphony of South African sound, a playlist that celebrates not only genres but the journeys behind them,” said Samas spokesperson Unati Gwija.
“It is the wisdom of age meeting the exuberance of youth, as emerging voices and established icons go head-to-head across categories. From amapiano trailblazers to jazz virtuosos, gospel powerhouses to hip hop poets, we are living through a golden era where boundaries blur and music reigns supreme.”
