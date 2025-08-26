Soa Mattrix talks new song and how amapiano changed his life

Music producer Soa Mattrix strongly holds that amapiano has been a saving grace in his life by integrating his artistic expression, economic freedom and cultural relevance.
Music producer Soa Mattrix strongly holds that amapiano has been a saving grace in his life by integrating his artistic expression, economic freedom and cultural relevance.
Born Mandla Mashakeni, the 27-year-old from Soweto has found success in the last five years with hits Mina Nawe, Wena Dali and Idlozi Lami.
He is gearing up to drop his latest album, Hosi, featuring the newly released single Memeza with guest artists Kabza De Small, Frigid Armadilo and Starr Healer.
“Amapiano allowed me to do what I’ve always been dreaming of – being able to take care of my family, being able to be creative and learn how the music industry works, not only this genre, but even in other genres,” he said.
“It is through this sound that I managed to both live out my passion while creating a livelihood, one that supports my family while allowing me to expand my artistry.
“I’ve been able to live out an unimaginable dream. From travelling to the UK to headline two of the biggest stages, Piano People and Amafest, to remixing Usher’s song Ruin.”
One of the important relationships he has built in music has been the brotherhood he formed with Kabza De Small.
“It was time for me and Kabza to do something together, again – the people have been asking for it, and of course, with help from Afrotech producers Frigid Armadillo,” he said.
“The magic was with Starr Healer as she brought the warm African vocals she’s famous for. Memeza carries a universal message of love, one that makes you scream for the world to hear that we are in love and are going strong. It made sense to use this title because it creates a wonderful rhythm that gives birth to singalongs.”
Despite his success, Mattrix said fame will never go to his head.
“I realised that I was famous the second I saw my global streams being over 10-million [on digital platforms]. I knew then, things were going to be different. I am reminded [of how big I am] whenever I travel outside the country and I see people cheering, singing word for word and appreciating me for the songs ... It’s a special feeling which reminds me time and time again that, ‘Yeah, I’m famous now’,” he said.
“Despite all this fame, I must admit, I am handling it well.”
