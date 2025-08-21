Since launching in August 2021, Basadi in Music Awards is an important date on the social calendar in recognising the significant contribution of women in their communities.
Founder and CEO Hloni Modise shares with Sowetan how the journey has been so far.
What keeps you committed to spotlighting women in music?
There isn’t another platform that does this, and it can feel like a heavy burden to carry. Every year, I think, “Do I really want to do this again?” because of how much it takes out of me.
But then I remember the impact it has on women’s lives. One of the nominated journalists once called me before the awards and said: “I’m not just a person anymore – I’m an award nominee.” That changed her life.
What’s the hardest part of running such a big platform?
Money. That’s a conversation we don’t have enough. For the longest time, I avoided speaking openly about finances, worried I’d be judged. I would overextend myself to make it look like everything was perfect, but the truth is: you need money to produce a top-tier show. Big productions run on big budgets, and that’s the reality. We’ve never had a headline sponsor.
Instead, we rely on smaller sponsorships, which are often not enough. Imagine trying to deliver a R2m production with just R350,000. By the time we go into production, the funds are already running out. That leaves you with impossible choices and the emotional toll can be overwhelming.
What sets Basadi awards apart?
From the beginning, I envisioned Basadi in Music Awards as more than just an SA property – we already have the Samas and the Metros for that. I wanted a platform that could create opportunities for women beyond our borders.
Our talent does get recognition internationally, but it’s often one or two artists. That only scratches the surface of what SA has to offer.
Hloni Modise on what keeps Basadi in Music Awards going
Inside the vision of Basadi in Music Awards and gearing up for the Big 5 next year.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Since launching in August 2021, Basadi in Music Awards is an important date on the social calendar in recognising the significant contribution of women in their communities.
Founder and CEO Hloni Modise shares with Sowetan how the journey has been so far.
What keeps you committed to spotlighting women in music?
There isn’t another platform that does this, and it can feel like a heavy burden to carry. Every year, I think, “Do I really want to do this again?” because of how much it takes out of me.
But then I remember the impact it has on women’s lives. One of the nominated journalists once called me before the awards and said: “I’m not just a person anymore – I’m an award nominee.” That changed her life.
What’s the hardest part of running such a big platform?
Money. That’s a conversation we don’t have enough. For the longest time, I avoided speaking openly about finances, worried I’d be judged. I would overextend myself to make it look like everything was perfect, but the truth is: you need money to produce a top-tier show. Big productions run on big budgets, and that’s the reality. We’ve never had a headline sponsor.
Instead, we rely on smaller sponsorships, which are often not enough. Imagine trying to deliver a R2m production with just R350,000. By the time we go into production, the funds are already running out. That leaves you with impossible choices and the emotional toll can be overwhelming.
What sets Basadi awards apart?
From the beginning, I envisioned Basadi in Music Awards as more than just an SA property – we already have the Samas and the Metros for that. I wanted a platform that could create opportunities for women beyond our borders.
Our talent does get recognition internationally, but it’s often one or two artists. That only scratches the surface of what SA has to offer.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
How do you balance honouring legends with uplifting new voices?
The younger generation is inspired by those who came before them. You’ll hear a newcomer say, “I grew up listening to Boom Shaka”, while Thembi Seete might say she looked up to Mam’ Abigail Khubeka. It’s a chain reaction. When we hosted the Legends Luncheon for the first time, we had Mara Louw, PJ Powers, and Abigail Khubeka in the room.
The younger artists who attended were moved to tears, sharing stories of hearing these women’s music growing up. Recognising the legends makes the balancing act effortless.
How do you stay true to the vision while scaling the brand?
Last year, in a meeting, I was told to scrap categories like Hairstylist of the Year because we’re a “music show”. But the essence of Basadi is to celebrate women working behind the scenes too, and that’s non-negotiable. We could easily do what the Samas or the Metros do, but we deliberately chose a different path.
Someone also suggested adding male presenters to make the show more “inclusive”. I pushed back on that, because it’s not about excluding men – it’s about protecting the one space that is purely for women.
What’s your hope for the future of Basadi?
I want to sit in boardrooms with women who are running other big award ceremonies around the world. I’d love to collaborate – whether it’s with the Grammys, BET Awards, or others – so that together we create a calendar celebrating talent across the board.
Former Big Brother Mzansi star Liema wins big at the Basadi in Music Awards
DJ Zinhle grateful to have worked with 'best female voices in entertainment'
Hairstylist to the stars Ntombomzi Lekgoro on representation and transformation
Lerai, Zee Nxumalo, Shandesh nominated at the fourth annual Basadi in Music Awards
Legally bold: Filah Lah Lah makes local R&B new again
Rising stars reflect on their year in SMag festive issue
Bima nominations for DJ Zinhle and Lwah Ndlunkulu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos