Kaya 959 suspends Sol Phenduka

"This step has been taken pending the outcome of an internal process [now] underway," read the statement.

20 August 2025 - 12:46
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Radio personality Sol Phenduka is suspended from Kaya 959.
Image: Supplied.

Kaya 959 has confirmed that it has placed radio broadcaster Sol Phenduka on suspension “pending the outcome of an internal process”.

The radio station confirmed the news in a short statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Phenduka is the co-host of #SizTheWorld breakfast show with Sizwe Dhlomo.

“Kaya 959 confirms that presenter Sol Phenduka has been placed on suspension with immediate effect. This step has been taken pending the outcome of an internal process [now] underway. The station is committed to following due process, and no further details will be shared at this stage,” said Dave Tiltmann, acting managing executive at Kaya 959.

“Updates will be provided once the internal process has been concluded and a final decision has been reached. Kaya 959 appreciates the understanding of its staff, listeners and stakeholders while this matter is being addressed.”

This is a developing story. 

