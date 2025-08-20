‘Every time I come here, I feel recharged’ – Joe Thomas proud to be honoured in SA

US musician Joe Thomas will stage a second performance in a month in SA, this time at the two-day opening of Ndlala Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, this weekend.
Ahead of performing at Ndlala Arena, described as a 550-tiered venue nestled within the mall, the 52-year-old I Wanna Know singer was honoured with the first star on Ndlala Mall's Walk of Fame this past Saturday.
Sowetan caught up with Thomas on the day:
How does it feel receiving such an honour in SA?
Joe: It makes me proud. This isn’t just about a mall, it’s an entertainment arena that will break barriers – it’s building something that will impact generations. I always want to support people who invest in others and lift their communities. Thami Ndlala [CEO of Ndlala Mall] is doing that.
I want people to remember I was true to myself, that I left behind songs that made them feel something real. And just like I admire Thami’s vision, I hope my own journey shows the next generation you can dream bigger, build longer and leave something that lasts.
How is it like to entertain the SA crowd during Women's Month?
Joe: Everyday should be Women’s Day. Women are the greatest creation God ever made. There’s no limit to the influence they have on our lives. Whether it’s family, inspiration for my music or just the way women hold communities together – it deserves to be honoured daily, not just once a year.
So, performing here during Women’s Month was extra special because I got to celebrate that truth with the people.
What keeps you coming back to SA?
Joe: The love here is unmatched. The fans give me energy but, beyond that, it’s the culture. South Africans don’t just follow trends; they embrace what feels authentic, and they pass it down through generations. That’s rare. In the US, sometimes the industry can be driven by what’s “hot” in the moment. Here, you hold onto the music and make it part of your story.
Every time I come here, I feel recharged – like I’m reminded of why I started this journey in the first place.
Any chance of you doing an amapiano collaboration?
Joe: Amapiano is infectious – you can’t help but move when you hear it. I don’t have anyone specific lined up right now, but if the right project came along, I’d be open. I’ve already heard some tracks here that made me think, “Man, I’d love to be on this record.” It’s all about timing and authenticity.
I don’t want to force it; I want it to be organic. But trust me, if it feels right, you’ll definitely hear Joe Thomas on an amapiano joint one day.
Beyond the music, who is Joe Thomas at home?
Joe: People might be surprised, but I’m a simple guy. My life on the road is hectic – airports, shows, media, everything at 100 miles an hour. So when I’m home, I crave peace. I love nature, being outdoors, and planning things in advance so there’s no chaos. I enjoy cooking, even something small, and I’m big on fishing – that simplicity keeps me grounded. It reminds me that underneath all the superstar stuff, I’m just Joe. And I like it that way.
