Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Gallo Music join hands in a new collaboration
Image: Supplied.
The legacy of the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala, will continue to shine brightly through a new publishing deal inked with Gallo Music Publishers (GMP).
GMP has for decades published Shabalala's rich catalogue as Mzansi's leading songwriter and hit-maker on tunes like Hello My Baby and Unomathemba.
Through the newly announced deal, Shabalala's sons Sibongiseni, Thulani and Thamsanqa have joined forces with GMP to usher in a new era in songwriting.
“This partnership is more than just a career step; it’s about carrying forward our father’s life work. We’re proud to continue his legacy and make sure his music keeps touching people’s hearts around the world,” Sibongiseni told Sowetan on Tuesday afternoon.
“Our father created music that tells stories, reflects our culture and uplifts people. Carrying on that tradition means we respect his voice, his way of working and the spirit of the songs, but we also bring our own experiences and creativity into it."
Ladysmith Black Mambazo's latest single, You Make Me Happy, featuring Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza, offers a first glimpse of what is to come.
“This collaboration shows that we’re open to new ideas and new sounds. Working with Nduduzo and Mbuso allows us to connect different generations and styles, keeping Ladysmith Black Mambazo fresh and relevant while staying true to our roots,” said Sibongiseni.
“Music was everywhere in our house, in the living room, around the dinner table, even in our conversations. It taught us creativity, discipline and the importance of working together. That environment shaped not only our careers but also who we are as people. Those lessons continue to inform our approach to songwriting and performance.”
