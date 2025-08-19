Culture

Doowap cements her status as Bacardi Babe

"There are seven of us on the track – the most people I’ve ever worked with on one song – and every single person except myself is from Pitori," says the muso.

19 August 2025 - 07:31
Masego Seemela Online journalist
DJ Doowap on how she was knighted the “Bacardi Babe”.
Image: SUPPLIED

It has taken more than a decade for DJ Doowap to fully cement her status as “Bacardi Babe”.

The 33-year-old musician, real name Khetsiwe Morgan, has always infused in her sound the subgenre of kwaito that can trace its roots back to Pretoria way before it went commercial. 

“I love where the SA music scene is, as a whole,” she told Sowetan in an interview. “We are travelling and exporting our sounds more than ever before, with a lot of us DJs locking down huge international gigs showcasing how rich our South African culture is.”

Doowap views her latest single, Areyeng, as an unapologetic claim to the throne.

Areyeng is really special to me. It features bacardi legends like Nyico Loco and DJ Mobla, which already gives it so much weight and credibility. On top of that, it has this undeniable energy, with powerful verses from Boy Biza and C.Jaymnandi," says Doowap.

"Every time I drop it, the crowd goes wild, dancing and vibing hard from the very first beat. This song feels like the track that truly cements my position as the 'Bacardi Babe'.

Image: Supplied.

“There are seven of us on the track – the most people I’ve ever worked with on one song – and every single person except myself is from Pitori. When we shot the music video in Mamelodi, it was so special to see how prominent the genre is there – you can hear bacardi playing out of every car speaker, at all the grooves and shisanyamas.”

Doowap’s bacardi journey began in 2012, when she incorporated tracks from DJ Spoko, Mujava and other Township Funk artists into her sets. “Then at the beginning of 2024, I decided to start making my own bacardi music and reached out to the producer and legend, Enny Man Da Guitar, who inspired me and was a big contributor to me falling in love with the genre. He gave me the confidence to believe in myself and knighted me the 'Bacardi Babe',” she says.

Image: Supplied.

“It’s amazing collaborating with people who have been pushing the sound for so many years, sometimes without the recognition they deserve. They respect every element of the genre and make you want to do the same when working with them. It’s methodical but exhilarating, and such an honour to learn from powerhouses of bacardi. Through their passion and rigorousness, they brought the best out of me.”

Despite the global recognition for the sound, Doowap will also be grounded by the heritage of the subgenre.

“I’ll forever work with people from Pitori to ensure bacardi remains authentic and feeds the originators of the sound through working with producers and musicians who continue to nurture bacardi. The sound deserves its chance to go global, and I think the only way is for it to be open to diversifying and collaborating with all types of artists,” she said.

Doowap adds that reinvention has been central to her longevity in music. “You have to continuously reinvent yourself, never get too comfortable, keep upskilling yourself and be fearless enough to be a pioneer and take risks. Believe in the wave you are creating, then watch people hop on and ride with you to the top." 

Image: Supplied.

