How Zwide rehearsed for stardom as a petrol attendant

Rising maskandi singer Zwide is glad his music career is picking up as he lives his wildest dream on stage, a long way from the petrol pumps where his journey began.
Not long ago, the 26-year-old born Sthabiso Nxumalo in Stamford, KwaZulu-Natal, was working long shifts at a Johannesburg fuel station, stealing moments to imagine himself performing for the masses.
That vision became a reality when he released Wenhliziyo Yami, his breakout collaboration with Mafikizolo and Umehlabomvu, which paved the way for further hits.
Zwide’s unique blend of maskandi and amapiano genres has won hearts across Mzansi, placing him at the forefront of a new wave of the younger generation in popular music.
Sowetan: Are you surprised by the way your life has unfolded?
Zwide: Yes, there were many nights when I’d wonder whether all of this would ever become a reality. There were times I felt like giving up, but I learnt to accept things as they are and keep doing what I do without stressing.
My journey has been full of challenges, rejection, and being underestimated by artists I once admired – and yes, that was painful. Despite all of this, I kept the faith and belief that I, too, would become a big star one day.
Sowetan: How was life like growing up?
Zwide: Growing up in Stamford, there were many influences on maskandi. You’d know a song is big when it would be playing all over the village/township, with everyone knowing it word for word. So, there was no way I wasn’t going to choose maskandi as a genre to venture into as an artist.
I remember being around 11 years old, singing many hits from popular musicians of that time. I’d always envision myself one day being just like them.
Sowetan: Who was your biggest inspiration?
Zwide: Mafikizolo. I remember living in the township and I used to sing the way they do. People would tell me how compatible my voice was with their songs and that one day I’d work and sing with them.
Collaborating with my icons was a surreal moment. I knew we were going to create a smash hit because of our synergy… I grew up listening to them, a lot; it was obvious we’d get it right.
Sowetan: Why a blend of maskandi and amapiano?
Zwide: Music is a movement. I call this fusion, "iskandiano" – a distinctive blend of maskandi and amapiano. It’s maskandi infused with amapiano elements, a new heartbeat for a traditional sound. I believe this unique fusion can reach a wider audience, even those who don’t usually listen to Maskandi, inviting them to experience its rhythm and soul in a fresh way.
Sowetan: What are you currently up to?
Zwide: My lead single, Ngizokwala, featuring 2 Short, is already making waves on TikTok with over 79,000 views. I’ve also dropped my new EP, Asazani Sinqunu, which was inspired by the way people act like strangers after a breakup. I don’t believe your love for someone ends when you end things. We need to be honest with our feelings and face reality head-on.
This EP is a personal project with songs for every stage of life, from tracks that inspire hope, like Vele Somandla, to those that heal broken hearts, like Uzongikhumbula, and romantic ballads for lovers, like Kwanhliziyo Ngise.
