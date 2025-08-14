Soweto-born dance choreographer and entertainer Miss Hilary has made a name for herself by breaking it down to Limpopo dance music icons, Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi.
Real name Tinyiko Hilary Khoza, the 25-year-old unpacks to Sowetan how she's preserving her heritage through a blend of music, dance, fashion and culture.
How did you carve your way into the industry?
Forging my own path wasn't an easy feat. I always bear in mind the importance of staying true to who I am and what I want to share with the world. It's about telling my stories, expressing my truth and connecting with people in ways that feel genuine. I want my music, performances and image to reflect my roots, my experiences and the vision I hold for the future.
I admire Sho Madjozi for the way she has carried our culture into new spaces and Makhadzi for how she celebrates Venda culture while uniting our tribes.
How are you preserving your heritage through your craft?
I grew up surrounded by the richness of African traditions – music, dance, clothing and beautiful stories. From an early age, I understood that culture is alive, but only if we keep breathing life into it. Digital platforms may seem modern, but they can be powerful tools for preservation.
My passion comes from wanting the next generation to see that our culture isn’t something stuck in the past.
Your four-year plan include an album, tours and The Hilary Foundation. Give us a breakdown.
The Hilary Foundation holds a special place in my heart. I want it to be a platform where young people, especially women, can access opportunities in the arts, education, and entrepreneurship.
I know what it feels like to have talent but lack the resources or the network to make it flourish. The foundation is my way of making sure others don’t face those same barriers.
Miss Hilary on taking over from Limpopo queens Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi
The young entertainer shares future goals, the importance of heritage and calls for uncovering fresh talent.
Image: Supplied.
Take us through your Mozambique tour.
Mozambique is close to my heart because of our shared cultural rhythms and history. The collaboration started through social media – a conversation turned into an idea, and that idea became music.
Fans can expect a blend of Tsonga and Mozambican sounds, a meeting point of two worlds that are already so connected.
How are you empowering your community?
The homecoming shows in Soweto and Limpopo are deeply personal. They’re a way to plant seeds for the next generation, to let young dreamers see that it’s possible to start where they are and go anywhere they want.
My community’s stories, struggles and joy are all woven into my art.
What impact do you want to have?
I want to create spaces where young artists can dream without limits, and get the tools they need to make those dreams real. For women, I want to break the cycle where talent is lost due to lack of resources, mentorship or exposure. The creative hub will be that bridge from rural talent to global stages.
With Hilary Kids TV and the children’s clothing line, my focus is on identity. Children are our future culture keepers. I want them to grow up seeing themselves in a positive light, feeling proud of their roots. If we can plant those seeds early, the next generation will carry our heritage forward with confidence.
