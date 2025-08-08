What inspired Anthony Hamilton's collab with Zonke

US singer Anthony Hamilton and Mzansi chanteuse Zonke have finally come together in the studio – 16 years after they first met.
Ahead of taking to the stage on Saturday to perform at the Women’s Day Celebration at Wanderers Stadium in Sandton, Johannesburg, the 54-year-old hitmaker speaks to Sowetan:
What do you love most about SA women?
I love how they are comfortable being themselves. I love how they are rich in blackness, sisterhood and African-ness; it’s just powerful. It feels warm and strong – I can appreciate it. They remind me of the best part about my family. My grandmother, my sister, my mom ... they embody the same energy, and you can feel it. There’s that confidence about themselves that I love.
Why do you think South African women deserve to be celebrated?
I believe all women need to be celebrated because this is where we all originated, this is our homeland, from the beginning of who we are. I don’t see why we shouldn’t celebrate the women in SA. I don’t see why we shouldn’t hold them up and keep cheering them on. To be there, to apologise where we need to, but to mainly heal and love them.
How do SA women inspire your music?
Their response to some of my songs, like Her Heart, really fuels my writing process. When you see the kind of impact a song has on a woman in her home country, it pushes you to revisit that emotion – to create something with the same depth. It makes you more intentional about what you write and how you want them to feel.
How did your two collaborations with Zonke come about?
I met Zonke in 2009. We always talked about working together, but never got the chance to make it happen. After all those years, it’s only now in 2025 that we have finally made it into the studio to work on two songs.
But honestly, I don’t think it would’ve been the same songs or the same energy back then. The studio session was comfortable. We were both excited, and the respect we have for each other as artists – especially considering what she’s accomplished here – is real.
She’s even heading back to America. To be part of her legacy, and for her to be part of mine, means a lot to both of us—on both sides, in the States and Africa.
What inspired Anthony Hamilton's collab with Zonke
The US singer will be performing with Zonke, Vusi Nova and Sjava in Joburg on Saturday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Why two songs?
Why not? Why not a whole album? When you’re creating, there is no cap on what’s possible. When two people believe in what they can create and genuinely love the process, you just keep going for as long as you can.
Zonke picked the studio. It had a warm vibe, great energy, and I felt completely comfortable there. The songs don’t have titles yet – I’ve let her name them because they’re her babies. One of the songs has a traditional African chant woven into it, while the other is more upbeat – almost like a dance track with a touch of 1980s nostalgia. It’s about making time for someone you love. I think that one is going to take over the summer.
What can the crowd, especially women, expect on Saturday?
I hope they feel appreciated and that it comes from a sincere place. I just want them to feel free to laugh, cry, dance ... whatever they want to feel. It’s their night to feel however they want – but hopefully, it’s a good feeling.
Having Vusi [Nova] and Sjava on the line-up is exciting. I’m a big fan of Vusi – we actually did a song together last night called Black Sweater. It’s an R&B song, I think many will love. I haven’t met Sjava yet, but I’m looking forward to it. He’s new to my knowing, but I can’t wait to meet him.
How does it feel to see Black Americans and Africans finally coming together—especially as someone who’s championed bridging the gap between Americans and Africa?
It should’ve been happening a long time ago—but better now than never. I think the world needs to see that we’re connected. They tried to keep us apart, but the vibrations are too strong when we come together. I can see why they’d want to keep us separated—but now is the time.
The gods are singing out loud, and the people are dancing proudly. It’s just time. My role is to stand firm in who I am—and to collaborate with everyone.
