Former Big Brother Mzansi star Liema wins big at the Basadi in Music Awards

At just 23, former Big Brother Mzansi season four evictee, Liema Phantsi, emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Basadi in Music Awards on Saturday night – walking away with both Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.
Phantsi's moment wasn’t just a personal victory; it reflected a broader shift in the entertainment industry, one where women are being seen, celebrated and given their due.
The two-night celebration unfolded with elegance and intention, beginning on Friday evening with the Vanguard Awards that were hosted by Metro FM presenter Lamiez Holworthy. The night honoured women who work behind the scenes – the publicists, producers, entertainment journalists and creative forces who shape the music industry beyond the spotlight.
These awards served as a reminder that the machinery of entertainment depends on more than just the voices on stage; it is held up by the women who rarely receive applause.
Saturday’s main event, hosted by media personality Lerato Kganyago, was a luminous affair – filled with joy, sisterhood and undeniable talent.
This year’s theme, The Four Elements of Life – earth, fire, water and air – symbolised the strength, fluidity, presence and passion embodied by women in the industry.
"These two awards are just a push forward, bringing me closer to my goal of becoming an international star," says the budding singer.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
For Phantsi, who first rose to public attention as a contestant on Big Brother Mzansi last year, the win marked a turning point in her career. “The two awards I received tonight are just a push forward, bringing me closer to my goal of becoming an international star,” she told Sowetan shortly after receiving her awards on stage.
“It tells me that everything I’m doing is not in vain – I feel very validated. I’ve collaborated with Cici, we even took away an award [together] tonight. I’ve also worked with DJ Zinhle on a song, but more than anything, a collaboration with Shekhinah would be amazing – she has a multidimensional style that I’d like to tap into. Internationally, SZA and Cleo Soul would be key artists I’d like to work with.”
A natural performer raised in a musical family, Phantsi also expressed her hope for deeper collaboration among women in the industry. “What I love about these awards is that they help us recognise one another. We need less gate-keeping and more support.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Rising lekompo star Kharishma was also honoured, receiving the Music Video of the Year award for her growing impact. “I wasn’t expecting it… But I’m grateful for the recognition,” she said. “This motivates me to keep pushing and make sure our genre is known beyond Limpopo.”
Fashion was also celebrated, with Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena taking home the Best Styled award – a nod to her ongoing influence in shaping visual culture within the music industry.
One of the memorable moments on stage saw gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of her decades-long contribution to the music landscape.
“I never get tired of being recognised. To me, it means that everything that I’m doing is being seen and I have God to thank. I also love people who continue to support me even after 30-plus years,” said the gospel legend.
“These awards are becoming a vital platform – one that not only honours women’s excellence, but insists that their stories, contributions and leadership are central to the present and future of the industry.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
