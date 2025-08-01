Radio giant Nothemba Madumo on preserving jazz guru Kippie Moeketsi's legacy

Radio giant Nothemba Madumo continues to nurture young talent and her love for jazz, this time to mark the centenary of saxophonist Kippie Moeketsi.
On September 20, she will lead A Great Day in Newtown, where nearly 100 musicians will gather at Joburg's Market Theatre to take an impactful group portrait in honour of Jeremiah Morolong Moeketsi's legacy.
Madumo said this promised to be the most iconic picture in jazz history. "Creating a visual archive like this photoshoot event honouring Kippie – similar in spirit to A Great Day in Harlem – is more than a tribute; it’s a powerful act of cultural memory. It honours Kippie’s legacy through collective visibility – a group portrait featuring SA jazz musicians, all gathered to celebrate him," said Madumo.
"It visually places him where he belongs, at the centre of a living, evolving musical lineage. It’s also about preserving that legacy. Imagine having older legends, mid-career artists, and rising stars all in one frame. This isn’t just a photograph – it’s a time capsule.
"As the father of SA jazz, Kippie Moeketsi left behind a legacy that’s full of inspiration and hard lessons. What our modern day musicians can learn is his impact and his artistic integrity over commercial trends. Kippie never compromised his musical vision. He was a man who wasn’t afraid to push boundaries."
Benjamin Jephta, Elaine and Tresor to bring fresh twist to Joy of Jazz
The saxophonist was part of the Jazz Epistles, a 1950s band that also had Abdullah Ibrahim (on piano), Hugh Masekela (trumpet), Jonas Gwangwa (trombone), Johnny Gertze (bass) and Makaya Ntshoko (drums). "Collaboration builds community and creates a collective spirit that not only strengthens the art form but also paves the way for lasting cultural impact," said Madumo.
"This tribute is both a concert and a vision for building a more unified jazz community. Right now, the scene is fragmented. It could be far more powerful if everyone saw themselves as part of one collective, rather than individuals focused only on personal gain. Too often, the emphasis is on competition, when the real focus should be on support, collaboration and uplifting one another."
She said the idea of honouring jazz legends while they were still alive is incredibly important. "We need to see them for who they truly are – living libraries, monuments in motion. Giving them their flowers while they’re still alive should happen publicly, not privately. This means hosting tributes and live concerts in their honour, ensuring they’re included in major festivals, award ceremonies, panel discussions, and more," said Madumo.
"They should be regular voices on radio, television and podcasts. Financial support is equally crucial. Government bodies, institutions and even brands with access to funding need to invest in their well-being.
"Kippie is acknowledged by musicians, jazz historians, and cultural insiders. He’s widely recognised as one of the foundational figures of SA jazz. But his name and story still don’t carry the public weight or national reverence they deserve. What’s still missing is broader public recognition.
"Someone once pointed out that, globally, when SA jazz legends are mentioned, it’s often the same 'Big Five' – Miriam Makeba, Masekela, Ibrahim and a few others. While they absolutely deserve their recognition, there are more than just five. One concrete step would be to revive the Kippie Moeketsi Jazz Club in Newtown."
