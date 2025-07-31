Rising star Amahle Khumalo is ready for her moment in the spotlight playing shebeen queen Mthandeni Madlala in new TV drama, Homecoming.
She will share the screen with Thembinkosi Mthembu, Six Nyamane, Sipho Manzini and Khaya Xaba in the Mzansi Wethu show.
This promises to be her breakout role, having appeared in Is’phindiselo, Big Nunu’s Little Heist and Empini.
Sowetan gets to know Khumalo:
Where did it begin?
I grew up in Durban and, as a child, I never second-guessed who I was. I was certain of myself – at least that’s what my parents say. I loved playing with my imagination, creating entire realities I could escape into. One minute, I wanted to be a beautician; the next, a nurse or a singer. At school, I explored all of this through activities like speech and drama, and even karate – I loved juggling different things.
But the real acting bug bit me when I saw Lerato Mvelase in Home Affairs. I knew then that I wanted to study at Wits, just like Lerato, and walk the same courtyard at the Wits School of the Arts. One of my biggest wishes is to act alongside her one day. I feel the same with Mmabatho [Montsho], I used to love her as Lumka on Generations, and I love how she’s managed to diversify her portfolio and showcase her talents as a director.
Amahle Khumalo credits Lerato Mvelase and Mmabatho Montsho for acting dream
The Homecoming star believes her new shebeen queen role could be her breakthrough on TV.
Image: Supplied.
How has your career been so far?
I’ve been blessed, and I don’t take what I’ve done so far for granted. I’m grateful that producers have seen me as a piece of their puzzle when it comes to storytelling on television. But in the same breath, I’m one of those actors who has had to stitch their career together... slowly and steadily. I didn’t become an overnight success with instant fame – I had to be patient. Despite the slow incline [in the past five years], I’ve remained grateful.
Which roles resonated with you the most?
Definitely Innocentia on Big Nunu’s Little Heist. The world she lived in was so much fun. She knew what she wanted and got it – how she did it is debatable, though. [laughs].
When did you get cast as Mthandeni?
I got the brief for the role in May. I submitted a tape and forgot about it. Three weeks passed and I remember thinking, “Ah, just another one gone...” Little did I know I’d get a callback – but for a completely different character than the one I initially auditioned for. I had auditioned for the role of Makwenyane, but when I got the call, they asked me to try out for Zethu Hlongwane instead. I ended up doing several chemistry tests with my friend Six Nyamane.
We used to say we’d be happy if either one of us got the role – and when Six got the call first, I was happy for her. On the last day of the chemistry test, Aus Keneilwe said, “Channel wants to see you in this role.” I looked at it and didn’t connect with it at all. I even said to her, “Are you sure? I don’t think I fit this role.” I wasn’t dressed for the part – I had no makeup on and wore a simple dress. I mean, she’s a shebeen queen! But lo and behold, I got the role.
