The grand opening of Ndlala Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, has been postponed after US musician Tank cancelled his performance over an undisclosed business disagreement.
The mall's CEO is Thami Ndlala, who is married to TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago.
Tank, the 49-year-old R&B musician, was scheduled to perform at the two-day opening at the weekend. Zonke was also scheduled to perform at the so-called Ndlala Arena, described as a 550-tiered venue nestled within the mall.
According to a press statement released on Wednesday night, the opening will now take place next month.
“The grand opening of the Ndlala Mall has been postponed to the 23rd of August with a banging new line up to be announced soon,” the statement read.”
“Tank is unable to make it to SA as something has fallen apart business wise which is going to keep him from fulfilling his obligation. The new date is set to for August 23 to allow necessary arrangement for the new act. The artists will be announced by next week, and the plans to launch the mall are going ahead as planned.”
Tank first took to social media on Monday to address the cancellation.
“As much as I was looking forward to coming out there and performing for your guys, it’s been over ten years [and] I was super excited,” Tanks said in a video clip shared on Instagram.
“Somethings have fallen apart business-wise that are going to prevent me from fulfilling my obligations to you. I firstly want to apologise to you, the fans and all the people who were making plans to pull up and enjoy this R&B music. Hopefully, things can be resolved and preferable I can get up there.”.
Ndlala Mall grand opening shelved as US muso Tank cancels performance
Event has been postponed to August 23
Image: Supplied
The grand opening of Ndlala Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, has been postponed after US musician Tank cancelled his performance over an undisclosed business disagreement.
The mall's CEO is Thami Ndlala, who is married to TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago.
Tank, the 49-year-old R&B musician, was scheduled to perform at the two-day opening at the weekend. Zonke was also scheduled to perform at the so-called Ndlala Arena, described as a 550-tiered venue nestled within the mall.
According to a press statement released on Wednesday night, the opening will now take place next month.
“The grand opening of the Ndlala Mall has been postponed to the 23rd of August with a banging new line up to be announced soon,” the statement read.”
“Tank is unable to make it to SA as something has fallen apart business wise which is going to keep him from fulfilling his obligation. The new date is set to for August 23 to allow necessary arrangement for the new act. The artists will be announced by next week, and the plans to launch the mall are going ahead as planned.”
Tank first took to social media on Monday to address the cancellation.
“As much as I was looking forward to coming out there and performing for your guys, it’s been over ten years [and] I was super excited,” Tanks said in a video clip shared on Instagram.
“Somethings have fallen apart business-wise that are going to prevent me from fulfilling my obligations to you. I firstly want to apologise to you, the fans and all the people who were making plans to pull up and enjoy this R&B music. Hopefully, things can be resolved and preferable I can get up there.”.
Msizi James on rekindling radio magic with Thando Thabethe
Lauryn Hill back in SA for the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
IN PICS | Masango's gold creation shines amid the 'famine of beauty' at the Durban July
Next-gen leading lady: Shalate Sekhabi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos