Ndlala Mall grand opening shelved as US muso Tank cancels performance

Event has been postponed to August 23

30 July 2025 - 19:20
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
The grand opening of Ndlala Mall in ArcadiaPretoria, has been postponed after US musician Tank cancelled his performance over an undisclosed business disagreement. 

The mall's CEO is Thami Ndlala, who is  married to TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago.

Tank, the 49-year-old R&B musician, was scheduled to perform at the two-day opening at the weekend. Zonke was also scheduled to perform at the so-called Ndlala Arena, described as a 550-tiered venue nestled within the mall. 

According to a press statement released on Wednesday night, the opening will now take place next month.

The grand opening of the Ndlala Mall has been postponed to the 23rd of August with a banging new line up to be announced soon,” the statement read.”

“Tank is unable to make it to SA as something has fallen apart business wise which is going to keep him from fulfilling his obligation. The new date is set to for August 23 to allow necessary arrangement for the new act. The artists will be announced by next week, and the plans to launch the mall are going ahead as planned.”

Tank first took to social media on Monday to address the cancellation. 

“As much as I was looking forward to coming out there and performing for your guys, it’s been over ten years [and] I was super excited,” Tanks said in a video clip shared on Instagram.

“Somethings have fallen apart business-wise that are going to prevent me from fulfilling my obligations to you. I firstly want to apologise to you, the fans and all the people who were making plans to pull up and enjoy this R&B music. Hopefully, things can be resolved and preferable I can get up there.”.

