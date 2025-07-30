Msizi James and Thando Thabethe are back together on-air, eight years after first shaking up radio on 5FM. On Monday afternoon, listeners were thrilled to tune into the popular 947 Drive (3-6pm), reuniting the duo weekdays. James spills on the reunion:
How did the first shift go?
It went great. It didn’t feel like anything brand new; it felt more like a homecoming, a reunion. I have started many new shows and it’s always hard to adjust to a new person or time slot, but it felt comfortable because I’ve been in that position before with Thando.
What do you now get to do that you were unable to do on 5FM?
At 5FM, we had a lot of fun, did a lot of great radio and were nominated for awards. What we didn’t get to do because our time was cut short was to do more experimental radio and push boundaries. We are not shock jocks, that’s lazy radio, but trying things that have not been done on SA radio. I’m looking forward to exploring now that we have the resources and the backing of management.
Did you have concerns about the chemistry, eight years later?
No, even though we haven’t worked together since we left 5FM, we have still been in contact. We both moved to 947 and we saw each other every day because I was doing my last show after hers. We have a personal relationship outside radio, we are friends, my wife (Angela) and Thando worked together on Thabooty’s (lingerie, underwear and shapewear brand).
Msizi James on rekindling radio magic with Thando Thabethe
Dynamic duo reunite on drive-time
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
How would you sum up your radio evolution?
There has been a lot of growth. I have had a quick rise and I was then moved to night, where I had the most fun because I was left alone. Being a father and husband changed my perspective on the world. When I worked with Thando, I was a night-time DJ and living a bachelor's life in my apartment in Fourways. Now I have a house, family and responsibility. I have matured a lot, which has influenced my radio; I have more stories to tell. When I first worked with Thando, I was two years into radio and now I’m on year 11. Another thing that I’ve done is let go of ego; I’m no longer interested in the spotlight, but in what value I can add.
Your family went through a personal tragedy last month. How are you?
We are healing. One day at a time. Every day it gets easier. The memory of my daughter, who was a stillbirth, will never be forgotten. We have memorialised her in many different ways. My wife is physically and mentally in a better space than she was, which is great news. We are also incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support.
What’s next?
Anyone who knows me knows I’m a hustler. There is always a business that I’m working on, building or making better. I continue to pursue several business endeavours that I can’t say much about. Apart from being part of a solo business, I’m also in real estate. In terms of radio, things will get bigger and better.
