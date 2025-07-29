Gospel singer Musa Yende on modern-day religion

Contemporary gospel singer Musa Yende is stepping into her own identity with her debut solo record.
In the past 14 years, the Spruitview-born singer has contributed her distinct vocals to music by gospel powerhouses Benjamin Dube and Dr Tumi.
Yende tells Sowetan why it took this long to branch out on her own with her single uMelusi and debut EP Sustained by Grace.
Do you think gospel music is appreciated enough?
Not at all – I think gospel is underrated. Beyond its ties to religion, Christianity or faith, it’s a genre rich in musicality and emotion. It carries the depth of a spiritual experience while offering the complexity and creativity of a well-crafted musical.
How do you convert the non-believers?
I’ve always loved pop music and I initially thought I’d pursue a career as a pop artist. That influence still shapes my sound today – it allows me to incorporate diverse elements into my music, creating a gospel experience that feels fresh and not bound by traditional expectations.
When performing for audiences who may not be deeply rooted in faith, I’m intentional about presenting a more contemporary look – something relatable and approachable.
What influences your creative process?
Sometimes it’s hard to lead people to a place you’ve never been. So, I always draw on my experiences of certain situations in my life. When I sing about a God who is wonderful, I speak from lived experience – I’ve witnessed His presence and faithfulness in my lifetime.
How different is being a lead compared to a backing vocalist?
Being a backing vocalist is so much easier. You get a call, show up for rehearsals and then contribute your part. In the same breath, being at the forefront is amazing, but it also comes with its challenges – you’re the one who is driving the whole production; however, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Yes, my years as a backing vocalist were easier, but I love where I am.
How do you keep a clean image as a gospel musician?
As a gospel artist, there’s often an expectation to uphold a certain image – not being seen at parties or drinking alcohol – because many believe it could taint your brand. But for me, I’m called to the people who feel like they don’t belong, who think they can’t come to my shows because of their lifestyle. I’m for those people. I’m not excluding anyone from the table of Jesus.
I want them to come exactly as they are – especially if they’re searching for God. Yes, I avoid certain things because of what I stand for, but if someone finds themselves in a place where they’ve fallen, I want them to know they’re still seen.
How would you sum up your career?
I’ve always loved music – I even went on to study it after high school. Over time, I came to realise it wasn’t just a passion but a calling. I’ve come a long way from spending nearly a decade as a backing vocalist to finally recording my own project, so this is truly an exciting chapter for me.
What has been your biggest highlight?
Earlier this year, I was part of the line-up for American gospel singer Chandler Moore’s concert during his visit to SA – it was a powerful moment in my journey. Another major milestone was performing on the Joyous Celebration stage, where I had the honour of singing my own song with the choir.
