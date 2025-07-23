Former Gomora star Siyasanga Papu talks body positivity in new film role

After daily drama Gomora aired its last episode in October 2023, fan-favourite Siyasanga Papu (Pretty) turned to the stage to reconnect with her craft.
Now she is stepping into the role of Motshabi Dandala in a new film called Lucky Fish.
Sowetan caught up with the 39-year-old actor ahead of the film’s premiere in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.
Papu revealed she dived right back into theatre after Gomora, and it was a warm welcome. “I did The Cry of Winnie Mandela, directed by Kgomotso ‘Momo’ Matsunyane, which was epic. It had two extensions [to its run], which is something that’s never been done before, and we’re back by popular demand this year. I also did Ka Lebitso la Moya, also directed by Momo," said the actress.
“It received so many nominations at the Naledi Theatre Awards last year. In that process, I was also cast in a new movie, Lucky Fish.”
The movie, said Papu, was shot in Phoenix, Durban, and written and produced by Meren Reddy, popularly known for his role in City Ses’la, along with Craig Gardner.
“They have been writing this movie for a good eight years or so. Amazon then got involved, and finally, it’s coming to fruition. It opened at the Durban International Film Festival last week, and it’s going to hit the cinemas on July 25,” she said.
Papu opens up about life after the popular telenovela, returning to theatre performing, and shooting the new movie, Lucky Fish.
Image: Supplied.
'There's nothing glamorous about being an actor'– The River star Galaletsang Koffman
Talking about her character in the film, Papu said Motshabi is “very much in her shell and reserved”, but finds her voice and owns it as her role unfolds.
“This film is about a diverse group of misfits, representing many people who have yet to find their voice. I hope that through the comedy and the relevance of it, viewers will probably know one or two people who are very much like these characters, who find their voices through a beauty competition.
“My biggest takeaway [from the movie] is that we still have a long way to go. The beauty standard is set by the Western world, and now here we are in Africa trying to set our own standards of beauty. With social media, these filters that make us look like things that we are not, it adds to what we’re trying to break free from. The beauty standards are such a distortion,” she said.
Papu, who has been performing since she was a teenager, is one of the lucky thespians who get regular work, but she said there are times she has had to turn down roles when she realises that she can’t carry the story.
“I’ve had instances where I could tell by reading the brief that it isn’t envisioning an actress like me, and I move on. Visually, directors know what they want, but as an actor, you know whether you can carry the story or not.
“Usually, the people behind the scenes have a perception of what viewers want, and then a flamboyant Siyasanga, who is plus-size, gets on stage, and they’re surprised that the world wants to see that. I hope that one day we get to see that it’s about telling the story to the people, to hold a mirror that society will see itself through.”
The Cry of Winnie Mandela is still showing, and Papu is busy shooting a very small part in a telenovela – “but I can’t reveal much about it”.
As a cooking enthusiast and entrepreneur, Papu has been busy producing her own brand of chilli sauce that’s now in retail stores. “I love to cook, and it’s my first time trying this business venture, so maybe a cookbook is on the way.”
