KB Motsilanyane still rocks, almost 30 years later
The Rock Lefatshe singer's evolution is mirrored in her latest role as Wendy Sedibeng in the gospel-infused drama series, Genesis.
Image: Supplied.
With South African film and television finally receiving long-overdue global recognition, seasoned actor and singer, KB Motsilanyane, believes it’s not just a moment – it’s a movement.
For Motsilanyane, who has spent nearly 30 years shaping the local entertainment space through her music and acting, the current spotlight on SA talent feels both thrilling and well-earned. She claims it has pushed local talent to evolve beyond performance and into the realm of storytelling, producing and owning the creative process.
“I get filled with so much pride when I see how the global attention has caused many creatives to evolve and grow within the industry,” Motsilanyane said in an interview with Sowetan.
“From being actors to becoming writers, producers, businesses and so on to the breakthroughs of duly earned international acclaim. Kudos to our immensely talented stars.”
The 46-year-old’s evolution is mirrored in her latest role as Wendy Sedibeng in Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela, Genesis. She says the role pushes her to dig deeper in portraying a complex woman determined to rise in the ruthless gospel music industry while managing the ambitions of her daughter, Mmarona (played by Gaosi Raditholo).
Wendy is a mother, a manager, a fighter – and through her, Motsilanyane delivers one of her most layered performances yet. “Wendy has big dreams for herself and is trying to bring them to life through her two daughters,” she explained. “She’s a survivor.”
Set against a backdrop of gospel glitz and behind-the-scenes shade, Genesis exposes the high-stakes game behind the music, where betrayal and ambition go hand in hand. Motsilanyane shares the screen with seasoned stars such as Baby Cele and Buyile Mdladla, and yet, she manages to carve out a presence that is commanding and memorable.
Motsilanyane said the show isn’t just “another drama” – it infuses music into its DNA, with characters singing during auditions, recording sessions and emotional moments, she says.
Image: Supplied.
“I knew from the beginning [of the show] that the audience would be in for a treat,” she says. And it’s a fitting space for Motsilanyane, whose voice has been part of SA’s musical tapestry for over two decades.
Long before she was Wendy, she was KayBee – her unforgettable character in the legendary youth soapie Backstage. It was the role that shot her into the public eye. It launched her musical career, which resulted in hits such as Rock Lefatshe and O a Lla, solidifying her place as a singer, dancer and actress.
Reflecting on her journey, Motsilanyane describes it as “a wonderful rollercoaster ride”.
“Sometimes you are ahead, sometimes behind. Sometimes everywhere and other times ... nowhere. I have experienced grace and remain grateful for the journey.” That sentiment inspired the title of her latest album, Keabetswe – a nod to the divine favour that has carried her through the highs and lows.
Longevity in the entertainment world is rare, but Motsilanyane makes it look effortless. When asked what her secret is, she laughs: “I don’t know – grace.”
Yet her staying power is also rooted in passion and discipline. “I love being an artist. I love music. I love creating ... it’s that love that keeps me going.”
And it’s not all instinct – she approaches the entertainment industry with strategy and clarity. “It’s a business like any other. Approaching it as such helps with managing expectations and the overall experience.”
Stepping into Wendy’s shoes for her new show wasn’t easy.
“Initially, I spent a lot of time overthinking every single detail the executive team shared about the character,” she admitted. “But on my first day on set, in the makeup chair, I saw her in the mirror – the hair, the wardrobe, the expression – and suddenly, everything made sense. I just had to get out of her way and let her be.”
With a resume that includes 7de Laan, Rhythm City, House of Zwide, and now Genesis, Motsilanyane continues to redefine what it means to be an all-around artist. She’s not just rocking lefatshe – she’s running it.
“I’ve worked with amazing talent,” KB said. “I do better when I have no preconceived ideas about how I’d fit into a role or story. I enjoy the mystery of being thrown into the deep end with someone unexpected.”
