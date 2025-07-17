Lauryn Hill will return to the stage in Mzansi to headline day two of the 12th annual DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival – and she’s not flying solo.
Known for her 1998 smash hits Doo Wop (That Thing) and Ex-Factor, the 50-year-old American singer will stage her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 21. Organisers said they will announce the day one (September 20) line-up and headliner soon.
The Grammy-winning artist will be joined by special musical guests Wyclef Jean, Ziggy Marley and YG Marley.
Hill last performed in Joburg in February 2019 for her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour. She was then joined by rapper Nas.
“It’s incredible to be back at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to a weekend that celebrates us all through music and food as we come together during Heritage Month,” said Funeka Peppeta, marketing director of DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.
“We’re proud to announce the phenomenal artist lineup for Sunday, with Saturday’s main acts and the Channel O Dance Stage lineup to be revealed soon. This year promises to be an unforgettable experience – from the world-class music to bold culinary, art and fashion moments that reflect the rich diversity of our country and heritage.”
Hill will be supported by Joyous Celebration Rewind, Lira, Zoe Modiga, Khaya Mthethwa and Mandisi Dyantyis.
Lauryn Hill back in SA for the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The latest announcement comes after disappointment for music lovers after earlier this month Hey Neighbour Festival 2025 was postponed from August to December. Doja Cat, Central Cee, Black Coffee, and Leon Thomas were scheduled to perform.
“As CEO of Hey Neighbour Festival, I want to acknowledge the disappointment caused by the postponement of the 2025 event,” said Glen Netshipise in a statement.
“We understand the impact this has on our loyal festival-goers, sponsors, and artists. We also recognise that our communication around the challenges we’ve faced hasn’t been as clear as it should have been, and for that, we sincerely apologise.
“Moving forward, we are committed to improving our transparency and communication, ensuring that everyone is kept informed as we work towards delivering an even better festival in December 2025. We truly appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these challenging yet exciting times.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors, artists, and attendees. Their faith in us is helping to ensure that we can deliver the best possible festival experience.”
