King Monada on lekompo, fame and upcoming album
"I've been grinding for so long, and it's good to finally see that we have our own identity and sound that people recognise us by," says the Bolobedu-house singer.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
King Monada says he was destined for greatness, and so was Lekompo.
Raised in the village of Mokgolobotho in Limpopo, he defied the odds to become one of the most recognisable voices in SA music.
With his signature catchy melodies and lyrics rooted in everyday life, Monada didn’t just put Bolobedu house on the map – he redefined it.
At 32, Monada, real name Khutso Steven Kgatla, carved his path from Limpopo, broke the mould and opened doors for artists such as Makhadzi, Shandesh, and Kharishma.
Sowetan caught up with the hitmaker to talk about his career and his new licensing deal with Sony Music.
Sowetan: As a chart-topper from rural Limpopo, how does it feel to represent so many people on such a big scale?
King Monada: I’ve been grinding for so long, and there’s no denying that most of the artists you see today have either been inspired by my music or are following in my footsteps. Being able to be a trailblazer or a pioneer, as many would have it, has been an honour.
I was just doing what I’m passionate about, but to see my music being loved by people outside of Limpopo gives me immense pride. It’s also good that we have our own identity and sound that people recognise us by.
Sowetan: What can you say about your journey through the years?
King Monada: Firstly, since the beginning, I always knew I was going to be a star; I just didn’t know how, but I knew. I was always intentional about my space and voice in the music industry, and I knew if I continued the way I was doing by dropping hit after hit, I knew that the consistency was going to lead to greater things.
Sowetan: Which music influenced the younger you?
King Monada: I used to listen to oldies ... more of your classics. It was music that I preferred. Candy Tsamandebele was one of the artists whom I followed [musically] till she was signed to Kalawa Jazmee Records.
I also used to religiously follow what Oskido and most of his artists who joined his label were doing. I did this up until I followed Diphala tsa Bolobedu, which consists of DJ Lenzo and DJ Rakzen. They influenced me so much to a point where I saw myself in the Bolobedu genre till this day.
Sowetan: Lekompo has become big – as one of the pioneers, does it make you proud to see how far it’s come?
King Monada: Lekompo has always been there, it was just low key or as many would say: “Underground”. This is a sound most artists found comfortable to use to break into the industry, and what we’re seeing now is how much many of us pushed the sound to where it is today – now everyone [nationwide] knows this sound.
What many aren’t aware of is that most Lekompo artists [who started this genre] are strongly making a comeback. Artists such as Shandesh have been at it, but she came back to claim her spot as one of the best right now.
Sowetan: What do you hope they learn from it?
King Monada: To know that they can achieve anything. Most of them call me, some post me on social media, stating how much of an inspiration I’ve been to them… and the path I’ve carved for them.
They tell me how easy it is to follow in my footsteps because I made them see that it is possible to be taken seriously by the world beyond their province, and more than anything, escape the reality they live in. It makes me proud every time I get this validation from dream-chasers.
Sowetan: Tell us about your Sony Music licensing deal?
King Monada: I joined Sony a few years back as an independent artist and we worked together on a few projects. I decided to re-join them by signing a licensing deal because of the changes made within the company.
Because I have so much trust in this partnership, I not only hope for the best, but I know a lot of amazing things are about to happen. I hope people are ready for what we will be doing.
Sowetan: As a content creator, we often see you with Peulwane. What’s your relationship with him?
King Monada: He’s actually a good friend of mine. I met him in 2015 at one of my gigs in his area. He got my attention and we started speaking. Our friendship grew, and every time I had performances in his area, I made sure he was there.
Over the years, our bond grew stronger. We’d often spend time together till we started taking video content that you see on TikTok. He’s a very funny guy and is always happy. Right now, he’s on a sober path. He’s currently at a rehab centre where he’s been for the past six months. I always keep in touch with him, I see him as a brother to me, and I told him that when he comes out, there’s a place for him [in my camp].
Sowetan: Who is on your upcoming album?
King Monada: This album is my best one yet. I’ve featured the best in the game. I have Shandesh, Dr Rackzen and DJ Cooper The Beatmaster. I can’t wait to see how people receive my latest single, Depression.
