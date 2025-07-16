We’re even back in the studio working on new music. On Friday, we will be out at a Mandela Day charity event that we’re both performing at. I’ll also be at his Scorpion Kings live concert. Kabza [de Small] is also helping me with organising sound for my homecoming concert in Port Shepstone next month. The brotherhood is going strong.
Mlindo cleans up act, squashes feud with Maphorisa
"Going back to the stage brings me joy," says the muso who faced public scrutiny.
Image: Supplied.
Mlindo The Vocalist is cleaning up his act and turning things around by surrounding himself with the right support system.
The 29-year-old singer (real name Lindokuhle Mgedezi) reflects in an interview with Sowetan on how he almost ruined his career by making headlines for the wrong reasons – from supposedly being drunk on stage to a well-publicised feud with DJ Maphorisa.
Where have you been in the past two years?
There was a lot of growing up that needed to happen, so I took time away from the spotlight. I’m in a happy space now, I’m more indoors and family-oriented. I’ve chosen to work from the studio that I have at home. This is all an attempt to protect my energy. I’m also intentional about who I surround myself with.
Why did you need to “grow up”?
I was outside a lot, so I ended up getting too much advice from the wrong people who I kept close. Most of their advice got me into too much trouble, which ultimately saw me trending for the wrong reasons. From my management to the saga with Maphorisa – most of these things told a wrong narrative about me.
How did being young affect your career?
I didn’t have a manual on how to do this – to handle fame and all that came with it. I relied on what I was told. As a youngster who didn’t know the ins and outs of the music industry, you had no choice but to end up taking what was said to you.
How is your relationship with Maphorisa?
Yes, we are. We had internal influences that compromised the relationship. Maphorisa and I got on a call, and we ironed things out. I told him I had no issues with him, and all that was said didn’t come from me. He was the person who got me into the game, and I made it clear that I wanted to work with him.
We’re even back in the studio working on new music. On Friday, we will be out at a Mandela Day charity event that we’re both performing at. I’ll also be at his Scorpion Kings live concert. Kabza [de Small] is also helping me with organising sound for my homecoming concert in Port Shepstone next month. The brotherhood is going strong.
Who was there during your difficult time?
Luckily, I got calls from people who really cared about me. Somizi called me this one time to check on me, after he saw the viral video of me on stage. At the time, I couldn’t defend myself.
It made me look bad, but [at the time] I told myself that I’d let it die out until it was time to come back. I’m also grateful for [malome] Sjava’s words of encouragement. He told me that whatever I’m going through, the best way to deal with it is to keep making music, as it’s my safe space.
How are you rebranding?
I’m still figuring that out, but the intention is there. Just knowing that I’m going back to the stage to do what brings me joy makes me smile. It’s also heartwarming to know that my core fans are still there.
I’m rebuilding myself because of them. I do, however, want to put it on record that I don’t have an alcohol or drug problem; it was a narrative that was pushed, but it is false.
Take us through your new music.
The album that we worked on still has the Mlindo sound— that Afro Pop feel. I have love songs as well as motivational ones. I also have a song that has a North-African sound, similar to Oliver Mtukudzi or Zonke and Lira.
The pen and the way we produced the album show are very versatile and show immense growth. I’m excited to see how my audience receives this one.
