'I wanted to be a soccer star, but gospel chose me' – Dumi Mkokstad
The renowned singer, who first achieved fame at the age of eight, is celebrating 25 years in the music industry.
Image: Supplied.
Sacrificing his dream of becoming a soccer star to pursue a career as a musician was hard for Dumi Mkokstad.
The 33-year-old gospel singing star first achieved fame at the age of eight and has consolidated that success in music over the past 25 years.
“I released my very first album, Uthando Olungaka, when I was eight,” Mkokstad said. “My biggest highlight, so far, was winning a Crown Gospel Gold Award in 2013. That moment changed my life. It was the first time I was able to buy couches for my parents back at home. It also helped me to be intentional in building my career as a gospel singer.”
Born and raised in the Eastern Cape, Mkokstad grew up in a devoted Christian home, which formed the foundation for his gospel career.
“My dad is a pastor, and my mom is a pastor’s wife. Both my parents are quite musical. We used to sit at home and sing, which I’d say sparked and motivated my interest in music – those moments are my main influences.”
Mkokstad had moments of spiritual disconnection. In his late teens, after moving to Johannesburg, he drifted from the church and started to explore a career on the soccer pitch.
“I’d live with family members, but my aunt mainly raised me. She wasn’t a churchgoing person, which meant that the church aspect was no longer a part of her life. I’d go for days without going to church, even though I knew it was a place I’d need to refill," he said.
“Soccer was the only thing I enjoyed and loved wholeheartedly. I was becoming a young soccer star, that’s what mattered then. I was doing nothing about my life that was Christ-centred.
“Whenever I’d have soccer matches, it would clash with my music gigs, ultimately making me lose my spot in the team.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mkokstad tried once again for a career as a soccer player.
“I went to Royal AM, did trials, passed them, and I thought this was it,” he said. “However, I couldn’t fulfil my dream due to my age [late 20s]. It was tough for me to accept because soccer was my first love, but I embraced what had to be.
“I don’t think I’ve accepted that I didn’t become a soccer star; every time I watch players playing, I look at them and say, ‘This is my dream’. But age is a huge factor. However, I train every Tuesday and Wednesday. I also help coach and assist soccer teams where I can, which helps me get a bit of satisfaction.”
Still, gospel music has brought him healing, success, and purpose. “What I love about being a gospel singer is that I get to serve people, unlike soccer, which is more of a hobby. What’s undeniable is that music chose me,” he said
Mkokstad recently released a new studio album, UYesu yiNkosi, and kicked off a nationwide revival tour.
As a husband and father, he said staying grounded is essential to both his family and faith.
“I find it easy to maintain a decent life as a father and husband who is under the spotlight because of the music that I sing. When I write music, I fast and pray. It creates the intimacy that I need to have when making music,” he said.
“My wife is working and schooling, so I need to make sure all is covered and done. I just try to be the best version of myself that I can be to my wife and kids.”
