When Ntombomzi Lekgoro first picked up a comb over 12 years ago to begin her training as a hairdresser, hairstyling wasn’t the glamorous career it has become today.
Back then, being a hairstylist was rarely celebrated — it was seen as a backup job, often dismissed as “just doing hair”.
But Lekgoro, now a two-time award-winning stylist and a 2024 Basadi in Music Awards nominee in the Best Hairstylist category, saw beyond the stereotype. To her, hair was more than beauty — it was identity, art, and empowerment. She was determined to prove that hairstyling could be a respected and transformative career.
Lekgoro’s journey began at home.
“I have three sisters, and one of them would always make me do her hair. I felt like she was bullying me, but little did I know that it would turn into my passion,” she says.
Though Lekgoro studied both cosmetology and hairdressing, she initially imagined herself on the skincare side of beauty.
“I didn’t think I’d build a career in hairdressing. I thought I’d fall more into cosmetology, but it looks like hair chose me,” she laughs.
Hairstylist to the stars Ntombomzi Lekgoro on representation and transformation
Lekgoro talks about her Basadi in Music Awards nod and determination to prove that hairstyling can be a respected and progressive career.
While she always loved styling hair, it was the societal perception of hairstylists that made her hesitant.
“I didn’t have a love-hate relationship with my hair — I had an issue with how people viewed hairdressers,” she explains.
“Growing up, women who did hair were overlooked. I realised young that it was a belittled profession, and that didn’t give me much confidence.”
Eventually, she decided to be part of the change. “If I wanted the perception to shift, I had to be the hairstylist who made it happen.”
Lekgoro completed her training and immersed herself in the industry. A turning point came when her number was passed along at a hair expo to celebrity hairstylist Jawad Maphoto of Lajawi Hair.
“I didn’t meet him directly, but one of his stage models collected numbers from second-year students ready to be apprentices. The rest is history.”
Soon, Lekgoro was assisting on professional shoots and eventually got booked on her own. “Jawad helped shape my career. I was a resistant apprentice, but thank God for his patience.
“Young hairstylists are now owning their craft because OGs like me paved the way. TikTok and social media have made it easier to showcase talent and build a following.”
Finding out she was nominated for the Basadi in Music Awards was both shocking and validating.
“I was in bed checking emails when I saw one marked ‘confidential’. I thought they wanted to book me — then I realised it was a nomination. I cried. It felt like a reward for the girl who once did her sister’s hair at home and worked late nights in Melville salons just to learn.
“My mom and sisters were never into beauty — I’m the first. My middle sister has always been my ultimate style icon. This journey? It’s thanks to her.”
