Tuks Senganga to usher in a new Motswako era with Mo Molemi
The 'Motswako king' talks reinvention, reflection and coming back bolder as producer, mentor.
For over a decade, hip hop legend Tuks Senganga has been watching from the sidelines, quietly observing, creating and waiting for the right moment to return to the music scene that once crowned him a Motswako king.
Now, that moment has arrived. His highly anticipated comeback is more than just a musical return; it’s a mission to revive the lyrical depth and cultural richness that once defined South African hip-hop. And this time he’s bringing reinforcements in the form of longtime friend, collaborator and fellow hip-hop visionary, Mo Molemi.
Speaking to Sowetan, Tuks – real name Tumelo Kepadisa – shared that the Mo & Tuks Black Tie Tour is more than just a tribute to their two-decade-long careers – it is a bold reimagining of what Motswako can be in today’s ever-evolving music landscape.
The pair performed to an excited crowd in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
“It was very interesting watching things from the sidelines, just studying and observing. I’ve been in the background, helping artists as well as learning how to produce music,” Tuks shares.
Kwesta: People started calling me 'Big Bro' in 2020
“The music industry no longer spoke to me, so I decided to take a step back. [At the time] I wanted to do what Moses couldn’t do, which is to cross over to the promised land," said the 44-year-old rapper. “But I was not enjoying the music anymore. I was no longer inspired… It’s like once you’re under the spotlight, you’re deprived of the full human experience… which I didn’t like much.
“However, we are currently seeing a significant improvement for young artists; they have it better than we did. One could only be in awe."
Although he was no longer mainstream, the 525 600 Minutes hitmaker highlights that his song, Bona Fela (featuring Mo Molemi), used as soundtrack on Skeem Saam, helped keep his voice alive.
“Having my song play on SABC 1 for so many years has distinguished and solidified my voice in SA. It gave me numerous opportunities on the radio and I was able to do imagery for Motsweding FM. I’m still on the road because of that particular joint.”
Tuks’ journey back hasn’t been easy.
“I spent the last 10 years trying to come back. Now, in my 40s, and my peers have come into their own. Who better to bring back that era,” he asks.
Even his son, Kitso, has played a part in that reconnection. “I have a 17-year-old son who was into trap, but now we listen to lyrically sound music together. That change in the industry helped me come back.”
Mo Molemi, who speaks of Tuks with deep admiration, says their bond goes beyond music. “Growing up, I used to look up to Tuks because he’s so similar to me,” he reflects.
“In the last six years, he taught himself how to produce. He even produced my new upcoming album. I appreciate the friendship and the person he is.”
The two rappers’ creative connection is undeniable – and so is their mission.
“We aren’t doing anything new. We’ve been making music like this for years, but now the world is finally listening again,” Mo adds. “We’re making music that feels like 2025 but without losing the essence of who we are.”
As they gear up to take the tour to cities like Mahikeng, Cape Town and Durban, their goal is simple yet powerful: to help restore the soul of South African hip-hop while paving the way for its next chapter.
“You can hear it in my new music; the man is back,” Tuks declares. “People can expect a catalogue of my music. They will hear dope lyricism. They’ll hear me.”
