Hanging out with Harrison Mkhize
"I grew up in a township and went to a former model-C school — leaving the township and going into the city, there was almost a mental cleansing that happened," says the radio jock.
From campus radio to Gagasi FM and now 5fm, the broadcaster and musician is making waves.
Falling in love with radio
- Every time I travelled in a taxi or private vehicle, radio was part of the journey to school. It became such a good companion.
- I grew up in a township and went to a former model-C school — leaving the township and going into the city, there was almost a mental cleansing that happened. You had to present a particular image and be “white” to fit in at school. But I found that radio calmed me to be myself.
- I realised that it was a platform to connect with people even when we were far apart.
Biggest radio trends right now
- Being yourself remains a trend that sets radio apart; people connect with authenticity.
- Other platforms are integrating with radio. The conversation on social media is delayed because the post needs to gain traction, but on radio the point goes viral almost immediately.
- South Africa is a communal society and we are always plugging each other; radio provides that platform where people can hear the latest, biggest, and favourite songs. Edgy content that pushes boundaries is a trend too. Radio personalities can be provocative.
- Cancel culture doesn’t happen a lot in radio because there is room for perspective and it’s a safe space, as long as you keep it respectful and honest.
How the youth can break into radio
- Radio is a constantly relevant medium that goes hand in hand with anything else that is relevant, such as social media. Young people must take advantage of this connection and show us on social media how they are able to capture and grow an audience.
- Put together a radio demo in line with the station you are shooting for. Create two demos — one should be a clean demo to show that you understand the rules of radio. The second one should still show your understanding, but it must have a strong content piece aimed at the station of your dreams.
- It’s also advisable to start with an online or campus station to gain training, so that by the time you make it to commercial or national station you are ready.
- Listen to other radio personalities and practise. I used to practise in the shower and do links, even when speaking to my friends.
- Find your voice — you can’t come on radio and sound like Harrison Mkhize, Bonang Matheba, or Anele Mdoda. Study what they do and find your own voice.
- Do not be afraid to be seen to be trying. Send out those demos and emails, ask for guidance to improve your presentation; some managers are passionate about young talent and will share advice. Keep knocking.
Hottest three songs this winter
- Ordinary by Alex Warren. It’s a romantic song but sounds so happy and free-spirited.
- Uzizwa Kanjani by Jazzworx, MaWhoo and Thukuthela featuring GL_Ceejay. This song captures the essence of heartbreak, but it’s still great to dance to.
- Buya by Ugugu Ndlovu featuring PKA. It’s a beautiful song with a beautiful sound and story, by a beautiful South African artist. It’s great to share with your friends.
Career highlights
- Being the voice of 5fm’s top 40 chart is a highlight. It is amazing that I get to crown a song as number one every week.
- On the music front, it is incredible that I released my EP, A Stranger’s Love, in 2022 and three years later people are still discovering my music.
- I also appreciate sharing stages with artists I have always respected and connecting with people I saw as superstars on a human level.
- As an influencer on social media, I am humbled when brands approach me for campaigns. Being an MC at the 30th SA Music Awards (Samas) and a guest presenter on MTV Base were highlights too, as was hosting the Gen Next Awards.