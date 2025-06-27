Hanging out with Harrison Mkhize

From campus radio to Gagasi FM and now 5fm, the broadcaster and musician is making waves.

Falling in love with radio

Every time I travelled in a taxi or private vehicle, radio was part of the journey to school. It became such a good companion.

I grew up in a township and went to a former model-C school — leaving the township and going into the city, there was almost a mental cleansing that happened. You had to present a particular image and be “white” to fit in at school. But I found that radio calmed me to be myself.

I realised that it was a platform to connect with people even when we were far apart.

Biggest radio trends right now

Being yourself remains a trend that sets radio apart; people connect with authenticity.

Other platforms are integrating with radio. The conversation on social media is delayed because the post needs to gain traction, but on radio the point goes viral almost immediately.

South Africa is a communal society and we are always plugging each other; radio provides that platform where people can hear the latest, biggest, and favourite songs. Edgy content that pushes boundaries is a trend too. Radio personalities can be provocative.

Cancel culture doesn’t happen a lot in radio because there is room for perspective and it’s a safe space, as long as you keep it respectful and honest.

How the youth can break into radio