Former Gomora star Sannah Mchunu finds her fit on Generations: The Legacy

"I’ve always wanted a role similar to who I am," says the actress whose role is out for vengeance against an abusive man.

27 June 2025 - 06:40
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Sannah Mchunu is joining Generations: The Legacy.
Image: Supplied.

When Sannah Mchunu enters the WhatsApp group, trouble is brewing.

The 53-year-old actor loved for her memorable portrayal of wisecracking Zodwa in Gomora is bringing trouble to SA's longest running soapie Generations: The Legacy as Phindi Nxumalo.

The SABC 1 daily drama will also see the addition of Phillip “Tipo” Tindisa, Tinah Mnumzana and Nozuko Ntshangase. Buntu Petse will also make her comeback in season 34, while fan-favourite Pearl Monama (Dr Siphesihle “Sphe” Moroka) exits. Mchunu tells Sowetan what to expect in the new chapter: 

How did your role on Generations: The Legacy come about?

I went for an audition in August last year. When I first received the brief, I told myself I was going to try my best to ace it. I remember praying before my audition, which isn’t something I normally do. I later received a call that I made it on the list of actors who needed to audition [for the role] again. In April, I received the good news that I will be playing the role of Phindi Nxumalo— I couldn’t believe, I felt like breakdancing, that’s how happy I was.

It was so hard keeping this secret… I wanted to post and tell people that: “Hey, you guys should no longer call me Mzozo, I’m Aus Phindi from now on”, but I couldn’t simply because the producers hadn’t made an announced yet and I had to keep it all in.

How different is Phindi from Zodwa?

Remember Zodwa was streetwise and had an addiction problem. I was meant to play her role for just six days but ended up being on Gomora for three years. I wanted to show the producers how good of an actor I was, I remember going to Alexandra to do my research, I came back on set and gave a stellar performance that got me a round of applause.

When the show ended [in October 2023], Zodwa was one of the leads – that’s the plan I have for Phindi. I’m going to make her memorable even though she's quite timid than how Zodwa was. Phindi is from a rural area. She’s a typical “Jimmy comes to Joburg”. But she’s fixated on something more important, her vengeance against a man who abused her back in the day. She’s angry and is coming to ruin that man’s soft life.

How was your first day on set?

My call-time was 9am, but I was already on set at 7am, that’s how excited I was. I was excited to see Rapulana Seiphemo [Tau Mogale] and Vusi Kunene [Jack Mabaso]. All the cast were welcoming and warm, they all came to greet me – I felt like a celebrity. It’s as though I’ve found a new family similar to the one I had on Gomora.

What is your biggest takeaway from this role?

Being a mother of seven, I found parts of myself in Phindi. I know how it feels to have a man treat you badly, I know how it feels to be disappointed by someone’s actions – so, all those emotions, I poured them into Phindi because that’s what she’s going through. I’ve always wanted a role similar to who I am because of the unanswered questions I have.

Questions such as: “Why me?”, and so far, Phindi is helping me see the reasons. I think viewers are going to fall in love with Phindi.

How was life after Gomora?

Life wasn’t too bad, I collaborated with MultiChoice on a few gigs and I got a role on a Mzansi Magic production. Getting to this point wasn’t easy. I would often look down on myself because I didn’t think I was educated enough or I failed at my marriage, life felt stagnant at times but things have opened up way beyond what I expected. I know I’m not there yet but I can safely say, I can see where I’m going.

What are your hopes and dreams?

To one day have an academy that helps equip and up-skill young aspirant actors. To show them that there’s more to acting, from behind the scenes work to production. l’d also like to empower women who think they’ve lost all hope.

