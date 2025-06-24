Multidisciplinary creative Portia Ncwane has described her two nominations at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards as a powerful affirmation that stories told in our mother tongue, from our lens, truly matter.
Ncwane, 31, is nominated in two major categories – Best IsiZulu Film and Best Feature Documentary for her 2024 film production, Tales of a Zulu Folk Dancer / Igida Ngoma – at the prestigious ceremony set to take place next month.
Speaking to Sowetan, Ncwane shared that whether she takes home an award, the nominations alone feel like a win – a sign that her voice is not only heard, but belongs.
Sowetan: What was your initial reaction to your two nods?
Ncwane: Honestly, when I was on my way to the nominations announcement event, I didn’t know that I was nominated. I thought I was invited as another filmmaker, but when we arrived and the first category was announced, I was screaming after realising I was nominated. When the second nomination came, I cried.… I was in tears, and the person who made the whole moment worse was my friend, Hope Mbele, who was hosting the event.
She was ululating and calling out my name…. I was overwhelmed but truly grateful. I’ve been out of the industry for some time because I was focusing on my media company whilst juggling school. So, being in public space such as that one and getting all this recognition amongst giants, like the late Mbongeni Ngema who I’m nominated with in the Best Feature Documentary category, is truly humbling. I call moments like that as God moments.
Sowetan: Do these nominations matter to you?
Ncwane: Yes, they do. Having started as a traditional folk dancer in 2013 and travelling across the world learning the craft, I’ve always said to myself: “One day, I’d love to write a story about traditional folklore dancers” because a lot of people have the wrong narrative of who these dancers are and what they represent in our culture.
Portia Ncwane's double nod a win for native language storytelling
Nomination proves mother-tongue stories matter, says filmmaker
Image: Thulani Mbele
This recognition took me back to how I’ve always loved African storytelling and how I’ve always appreciated my grandfather’s storytelling around the bonfire and now my film, Igida Ngoma, will go down in history as that – it being nominated as the Best IsiZulu Film – which to me means we’ve done something right in the Nguni culture.
Sowetan: How important is it to preserve our language and heritage?
Ncwane: I was recently honoured as the brand ambassador for the National Heritage Council of SA. I was one of the finalists for the Golden Shoulder Award, also recognised as a young heritage activist who is preserving our culture. The nice thing about me is that I do not just preserve the Zulu culture but all cultures in this diverse country of ours. The ultimate plan, however, is to help preserve all cultures in Africa.
Sowetan: How do you remain authentic in your storytelling?
By highlighting all cultures as best as I can. While I am a Zulu-speaking person, I also have a documentary that speaks on the Tswana traditional dance, it’s a glimpse of what this clan does and who they are in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The aim is to make sure all our cultures are told equally, as no one is above or better than the other.
Sowetan: What do you wish viewers take away from your work?
Ncwane: The importance of alignment, trusting in your art and investing in yourself. Many things can come from doing something that you love and are truly passionate about. I’m an example of God’s grace ... of how alignment, trust in self and investing in your craft can work out for you.
