Filmmakers: Phathu Makwarela and Thabang Moleya share their take on streaming revolution

Local filmmakers Phathu Makwarela (The River, Outlaws, Adulting) and Thabang Moleya (Gomora, Happiness Is a Four-letter Word, Lobola Man) paint a picture to Sowetan over the history, evolution, impact and current status of filmmaking in the age of streaming.
What does it mean to be a filmmaker in 2025?
Thabang: It’s an important time for filmmakers because people need stories of hope, stories that will inspire and shed light on darkness. Storytelling has never been as important as it is today, as people yearn to be moved.
Phathu: As filmmakers and TV producers, there is a world [pre-Covid] that we are all still trying to go back to, but in reality, that world is no longer coming back. More viewers moved to unlimited internet because everyone was home and there wasn't enough content to feed the masses.
Now, as filmmakers, we are no longer just competing with streamers – but platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, pay-TV, free-to-air. This means we have a fragmented audience and that's not happening [only] in SA but globally.
How has filmmaking evolved?
Thabang: As a country and a people, we will never run out of stories to tell. The global stage allows our stories to be told with no boundaries. This means bigger exposure to our acting talent. Acting needs to travel. I only hope these opportunities shine a light on our talent.
Phathu: Stories have been told ever since humans walked the earth and discovered storytelling around a fire. I don't think that will change. What is changing, however, is how and when people want to consume it. The big drive is that viewers will continue to demand to watch content on their own time and that might have an impact on linear broadcast.
How are you thinking differently as a filmmaker?
Phathu: Artificial intelligence (AI) is here and one has to accept that it's probably going to be our biggest competition – it threatens to make us obsolete as it will be cheaper and faster. There is a part of me that is worried – it's like an approaching tsunami that we are not prepared for and as yet, it's hard for one to react until it makes a land strike.
Thabang: To remain honest and authentic in who you are reflects your stories. No one can see the lens from your perspective except for you. It’s about how you translate that most honestly. For as long as that’s your lighthouse in the sea of life, then you’ll always remain relevant and needed in the industry.
What do you envision as the future of filmmaking?
Phathu: I hope that our content continues to travel the world, to be an advocate for SA and her people and be successful enough to enable the directors and filmmakers to continue earning royalties aligned to their work.
Thabang: I hope they [up-and-coming filmmakers] never give up on themselves or each other. It’s a collective. We can’t do this alone. More than anything, I hope they find the right opportunities for their voices to be heard.
