'Leaving Ukhozi FM was hard, but we’ve had a good run' – Selbeyonce

Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize says her abrupt exit from Ukhozi FM after 13 years was a hard decision to make.
Mkhize’s final show was the Wednesday breakfast show. She first joined Ukhozi FM in 2012 as a contributor to Umnyakazo Top20, later becoming the host of Woza Nabangani Bakho in 2014. Along the way, she has earned a win at the 2023 SA Radio Awards for Afternoon Drive Presenter and a DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award nomination for Best Radio Personality.
Speaking to Sowetan after her final show, Mkhize said she will miss the listeners the most.
“We’ve had listeners call in from yesterday. They even texted our WhatsApp line saying how ‘unfair’ and ‘selfish’ I am for leaving and how badly they’re going to miss me. Some even said I am disturbing their work routine,” Mkhize said.
“I couldn’t look at my co-host, Khathide [‘Tshatha’ Ngobe] when I told him. All of this is pretty hard to take in, but we’ve had a good run – it’s time to flourish somewhere else. This is a ‘New You, New Me’ type of situation.”
The reason behind Mkhize’s departure remains unclear, though she has hinted at a new career venture.
“[There’s] no particular reason for my departure. Just that, at times, we need to spread our wings and fly with everything we’ve learnt at the station,” Mkhize said.
Mkhize said her time at the station was filled with personal and professional growth.
“My journey has been amazing; it’s been so sweet. The first two years, I was not contracted with them; I was just a contributor who wasn’t getting paid as I wasn’t a presenter,” she said.
“Even though I was reading celebrity news and entertainment, I always felt a part of the team. I’d always be included in the team meetings and events, and they always made me feel a part of the team.
“In 2014, I got my contract and I was doing Mondays and Fridays of the drive show and in 2015, I was on the whole week, which was a huge leap as a presenter,” she said.
“I grew up listening to the radio and I fell in love with radio drama – something that I got to tap into during my time at the station. The listeners loved my character so much and I grew so much in that role. My biggest highlights were being able to host the crossover shows, year after year – it meant so much to me as I was trusted with such a big show.”
Mkhize said she was in the dark over a replacement for her role.
“I have no idea what the station’s plans are next. Unfortunately, I’m not part of their plans – I was just in for this day, my last day. I don’t know who will be coming in to fill my spot or whether it will be filled, but if it does, I’m sure whoever it is will do a pretty good job. However, it won’t be nice for anyone to compare the person to me.
“The plan is to keep doing what I’m doing, but bigger and better. I plan to dominate the entertainment space, of course. I’d like to do more TV shows, like hosting reunions on Showmax and Mzansi Magic and probably presenting more award shows.”
*Mkhize's preferred pronouns are she/her
