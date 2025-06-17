Berita tells how she nearly gave up on music

Singer-songwriter Berita has described her journey in the industry as one of quiet strength and remarkable resilience.
The 33-year-old Zimbabwean-born muso whose real name is Gugulethu Khumalo has faced personal and professional challenges which she says could have silenced her but shaped her instead.
As she prepares to perform at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert, the Thandolwethu hitmakerreflects on what shaped her as an artist, opening up about moments when she wanted to give up and staying true to her identity.
Can you share some of the challenges you’ve faced and how you’ve overcome them?
There have been many challenges. Sometimes it is the stress of running things behind the scenes. Other times it is trying to stay creative when life gets overwhelming. Financial strain is also real when you are independent.
I get through those times by asking for help when I need it but I’ve also learnt to better manage my resources. I also take care of my mental health and remind myself why I started.
What have been the biggest turning points that shaped who you are as an artist today?
There have been many moments. Firstly, releasing my first album lead by the single Thandolwethu will always be a highlight. Collaborating with legends like Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi was another honour. A major turning point was releasing music independently with my album, Songs In The Key of Love, which features hits like Ndicel’ikiss and Jikizinto. That project led to me being awarded a SAMA.
I’ve also had the opportunity to perform for diverse audiences in over 14 countries across the African continent, as well as in the UK, Germany and once in US. Every step along the way has taught me to embrace courage and keep moving forward.
How do you stay true to your sound and identity in an industry that often pressures artists to conform?
I stay connected to who I am outside of the music. That helps me not get lost in trends. I make music that feels honest and reflects where I am in life. I’ve tried different things, I’ve learnt to be intentional and steady.
Have there been moments where you considered stepping away from music, and what kept you going?
Yes, there have been moments where I felt like I could not continue. Sometimes the pressure and criticism can be a lot. But then I remember how music has helped me heal and how it helps others too.
What role has community, mentorship or collaboration played in helping you navigate the highs and lows of your career?
A big role. I have been lucky to have people around me who believe in what I do. Informal mentorship has helped me make better decisions. Sometimes I lean on my peers and community of artists to ask questions and avoid common mistakes.
What does being a part of Mayibuye iAfrika Concert mean to you personally and artistically?
Ubuntu has always been part of how I was raised and how I see the world. So being part of a [cultural] celebration that brings people together is important. It is a chance to reflect who we are and celebrate where we come from.
Looking ahead, what are you currently working on that excites you the most right now?
Yes, I'm in a better place. I have taken time to reflect and heal. I am more intentional now about where I put my energy. I am ready to release new music, with a release scheduled for June 25.
It is good to be in a space where I feel more at peace and ready to share this new chapter. The music industry is often romanticised, but there is a lot that happens behind the scenes.
