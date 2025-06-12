In recent months, Koffman has committed to being a wellness coach, with a specific focus on creatives.
"These regular classes are crucial. They focus on mindfulness, movement, and emotional debriefing, tools I believe are essential for actors. As actors, we carry so much," she said.
"We live in characters for months – sometimes years – and there is no safe space to unpack what that does to us emotionally. I run wellness classes now where we use yoga, meditation and affirmations as a form of release. This is not just a side hustle, it’s survival. It’s healing."
Despite all the challenges that Koffman and her peers face, she remains optimistic about the industry.
"I’ve had to learn that it’s okay to say ‘no.’ We work such tedious, emotionally draining jobs and we deserve to be selective. People need to stop seeing our work as fun, alcohol and vibes. We are not the party," she said.
"We are the product. Most actors don’t make nearly as much money as content creators. That’s the truth. So we need to start having real conversations about value and sustainability.
"With that said, we are evolving. Just look at what Thuso Mbedu is doing on the international stage. There is so much potential here, but it needs to be matched with structure and respect. The evolution is happening – now the industry just needs to catch up."
'There's nothing glamorous about being an actor'– The River star Galaletsang Koffman
Koffman calls for urgent interventions to protect the livelihood of actors
Image: Supplied.
Galaletsang "Gina" Koffman has opened up about the messy truth about the acting industry away from the glamorous lens.
For six seasons of The River, between 2018 and last year, Koffman brought comic relief as scene stealer Beauty in the daily drama.
"People think acting is glamorous, but the truth is, our industry is broken. It’s unregulated, exploitative, and deeply unsupportive. I’ve worked on a show that air in 36 countries – and I haven’t received a cent from those reruns. How is that okay?" Koffman asked.
"We’re not just dealing with the hustle of getting jobs – we’re dealing with psychological, emotional, and financial strain. I know actors who are depressed, actors who’ve taken their lives because they couldn’t cope. It’s heartbreaking."
Koffman called for urgent interventions to protect the livelihood of actors. "The solution lies in building better structures – from unions and regulations to education and mental health support," she said.
"We need formal rubrics. We need unions. We need masterclasses and workshops to prepare young talent for the reality of this industry. It’s not just vibes and fame. You have to be disciplined, prepared, and grounded. The work isn’t meant to be glamorous – it’s meant to be honest."
Koffman and comedian partner Tsitsi Chiumya are new parents to son Selemo.
"Motherhood has been amazing. I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, but nothing could have prepared me for how deeply it would change me. Selemo completes me," she said.
"He brings so much meaning and purpose to my life. I pray that he grows into a person who loves himself and respects people. I don't want to be that parent that puts pressure on him about who he's meant to be.
"It’s been beautiful to see Tsitsi come into his own as a dad. He’s such a present and loving father. Watching them bond fills me with such pride. I can genuinely say that our son saved him. He’s helped him find purpose and soften in ways I never expected. It’s a kind of holistic healing that I don’t think people talk about enough."
For now, Koffman has taken an acting break, while she wait for the right role.
"I haven’t acted in a while not because I don’t want to, but because I haven’t found a role that speaks to me. I’ve had to turn down a lot of work because I just don’t want to be part of something that doesn’t align with my truth," she said.
In recent months, Koffman has committed to being a wellness coach, with a specific focus on creatives.
"These regular classes are crucial. They focus on mindfulness, movement, and emotional debriefing, tools I believe are essential for actors. As actors, we carry so much," she said.
"We live in characters for months – sometimes years – and there is no safe space to unpack what that does to us emotionally. I run wellness classes now where we use yoga, meditation and affirmations as a form of release. This is not just a side hustle, it’s survival. It’s healing."
Despite all the challenges that Koffman and her peers face, she remains optimistic about the industry.
"I’ve had to learn that it’s okay to say ‘no.’ We work such tedious, emotionally draining jobs and we deserve to be selective. People need to stop seeing our work as fun, alcohol and vibes. We are not the party," she said.
"We are the product. Most actors don’t make nearly as much money as content creators. That’s the truth. So we need to start having real conversations about value and sustainability.
"With that said, we are evolving. Just look at what Thuso Mbedu is doing on the international stage. There is so much potential here, but it needs to be matched with structure and respect. The evolution is happening – now the industry just needs to catch up."
EXCLUSIVE | Malik Yoba on playing Connie Ferguson's love interest in Kings of Jo'burg S3
'It's very sad' — Dingaan Khumalo on Muvhango ending after 28 years
Clint Brink on chasing acting dream, coloured representation, and finally joining Kings of Jo'Burg
Final curtain call for Muvhango after 28 years
Meagan Good on Hollywood pay disparity
Lawrence Maleka re-lives the thrill of meeting Tom Cruise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos