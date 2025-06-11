Clint Brink on chasing acting dream, coloured representation, and finally joining Kings of Jo'Burg

“My colleague and friend passed away just three weeks after my father. Two days after my father died, I got a call saying: ‘We heard your father passed away. How soon can you come back to work?’,” he said.
“What's also painful was that I had just become a new father. We speak about collaboration, but moments like that felt cold. [I believe] there shouldn’t be hierarchy systems, this is supposed to be a team effort. [I guess] that’s the reality but I choose to hold onto the light.”
Brink is the newest addition to the third season of Netflix series Kings of Jo'Burg. He had to turn down the show in the past two seasons over scheduling conflicts.
“When the first season came out, Shona [Ferguson] called me and asked me to play his brother, Mo. At the time, I couldn’t shoot due to a clash in my shooting schedule on Binnelanders,” he said.
"[Looking back] it worked out for the best. Zolisa Xaluva [who got the role] is a phenomenal actor – I’m a fan of quality. I then received a call to join season two but I still couldn't. The day I handed in my resignation letter at Binnelanders, Samad Davis [producer] called me to join season three.
“Being on set was amazing. I found out later that the [Kings of Jo'Burg] production was pushed forward to a month because I was still serving my notice [on the show] and couldn't join them when they needed me. For the first time in 25 years, I felt valued. I was reminded that I belong here – and that my work matters.”
Away from the cameras, family life is a priority for Brink.
“I’m a father to a daughter, I have a wife, a mother, and a sister,” he said. “That makes me even more committed to projects that are transformative. I also have the responsibility to show support to women in SA through campaigns such as End Period Poverty. I urge young men, fathers, brothers and husbands to stand up and show up by being a part of the conversation that will help to end period poverty.”
Clint Brink on chasing acting dream, coloured representation, and finally joining Kings of Jo'Burg
The seasoned actor is committed to transformative projects: 'I would like for coloured people to be celebrated. Not to be treated as a subculture'.
Image: Supplied.
Clint Brink has captured television viewers for 25 years as a crossover star appearing in shows like Backstage, Scandal!, Rockville, Generations and Binnelanders.
The 44-year-old actor's illustrious career has been built on his commitment to authentic representation, diversity and inclusion for coloured performers.
“I would like for coloured people to be celebrated. Not to be treated as a subculture. We need to stand in unity, we shouldn’t be fighting about wrapping paper. We bleed the same blood and are the same on the inside. Racism is unnecessary and evil,” he said.
Born and raised in Cape Town, Brink first came to the City of Gold at the age of 21 in pursuit of his acting dreams.
“I had no family here besides the one I have today. I had to make my way in. I was chasing something that I had hoped would materialise,” he said. "[At the time], I took on acting gigs, no matter how small they were. I’ve always believed in the power of impact. Whether I had a one liner or a lead, I treated every moment and character as sacred. I’m not wasteful with moments.
“I remember asking the writers – ‘Will the character grow?’. I wanted my role on TV to be more than a stereotype, and Scandal! gave me that. My character [Tino Martins] had his life together – he was a property developer and an aspiring businessman, it was affirming not for me but the little coloured person watching.”
Long hours and dedication to his craft have often resulted in missing key moments in his personal life.
