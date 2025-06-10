The Quick Interview | Relebogile Mabotja hopes Untied helps viewers rethink what marriage can be

Broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja is zooming in on some of the messiest celebrity break-ups in her new TV show Untied. The new Showmax eight-part talk show will premiere on June 24. Sowetan can exclusively reveal that the eight women Mabotja will sit down with are Norma Gigaba, Nonku Williams, Palesa Madisakwane, Sonia Booth, Dawn Thandeka King, Zandi Nhlapo, Mona Monyane and Beverley Steyn. Mabotja tells Sowetan what to expect:
What kinds of stories can viewers expect from Untied?
There is a wide range of topics that will resonate with everyone, from infidelity to family hostility, loss, abuse, depression and stories of survival, hope and rebirth.
What has hosting Untied taught you about love?
Untied has taught me that irrespective of where you come from, regardless of where you are and who you are in life, not a single one of us is exempt from love in all its magnitude and depth, loss in all its pain and grief, and starting over, even when life forces us to do so without our consent.
Have there been moments during filming when you had to hold back tears?
There was one particular moment where I struggled with holding back tears because it dealt with the loss of a child. As a parent, I cannot even begin to imagine what that does to a person. It's heartbreaking to think about how hard that was to live through.
How do you ensure Untied doesn’t slip into gossip TV territory?
I'm extremely intentional about the space I create when having vulnerable conversations with people. Whether they are public figures or ordinary South Africans whom the public has never heard of. I pride myself on using vulnerability as a superpower because I am only able to have people open up to me if I am open to them. Not necessarily with my own story, but with my energy and my heart. I also do my best to keep things respectful, considerate and mindful at all times.
Why do you think women are still judged more harshly than men after divorce?
Women will remain judged more harshly than men after the end of a marriage for as long as society continues to groom young girls to become women who are to be wives. This has created an expectation that a woman’s value and identity are directly tied to whether she can attract a man and then keep him at all costs. Young boys are not groomed to be husbands. Their entire identity does not revolve around being chosen, so when marriages end, if a woman's identity and value have been tied to cows and a ring on her finger, what does she have left, according to society?
How do you think Untied is going to shift the conversation?
We speak intimately about details that are often hidden behind shame, guilt and self-judgment. While conversations around relationships between men and women often focus on the differences and what men and women should be doing, I hope the show helps people rethink what marriage and love can be.
