'It's very sad' — Dingaan Khumalo on Muvhango ending after 28 years

In 2001, then fresh-faced Dingaan Khumalo joined Muvhango, which first aired in 1998. Over the past 23 years, the 47-year-old actor has become a household name playing James Motsamai.
After 28 years, the trailblazing Tshivenda soapie will conclude in August. Khumalo tells Sowetan of his pride at being cast, his sadness at the show ending, and memories of its warm-hearted cast.
How do you feel about the cancellation?
Coming to an end is something we had known about for quite some time. We even thought that last year was our last year on TV, but by a miracle, the contract was renewed. But after we were renewed, we were told we’re doing this contract for the last time. It was sad, but such is life. No situation is permanent.
I believe that this, too, shall pass. It’s sad to lose a production like Muvhango that employs so many people in front and behind the camera. And with this high unemployment rate, you’d hope we’d want to end this disparity.
How does this affect you economically?
Even if some of us make other streams of income, the bottom line is, what we have we have because of Muvhango. You can’t deny the fact that the SABC carried us throughout all these years — they made sure our kids were fed and taken to school, and our craft is respected — so, all I have is gratitude, and I can’t thank them enough for all these years.
Some people know that they are going to do other shows out there, but some don’t have anything after this, so it’s very sad.
Image: Supplied.
Does this mean you’re going back to auditions?
I don’t know, but I’ll count myself as one of the lucky ones who might get approached to audition. I’m willing to do other shows, even a show on Netflix or a spin-off of Muvhango would be nice. I’m ready to see what’s next.
What do you remember when you first joined?
I joined a star-studded cast. Mara Louw and Sindi Dlathu were there, it was very nice to be welcomed by those people — they were warm-hearted. These were people who were looking out for me in the industry.
More especially, the executive producer, Bab’ [Duma] Ndlovu. He didn’t welcome me as this man who is coming from America and was shooting shows abroad. He welcomed me as a South African artist whom he wanted to work on his production.
How did Muvhango change your life?
As much as I had done gigs before Muvhango, my first cameo felt like a breakthrough into acting. [A young Dingaan] was eager to perform. Before I did Muvhango, I was on Generations for four years — it wasn’t like I was new to television.
When I joined, James was supposed to be a small role, so my acting was good enough for them to retain me. Looking back, one can’t help but be proud. I didn’t cut corners, we put the work first, and the glory came later.
What was it like being on set with all these big stars?
The thing I can never forget about that cast is the laughter we shared. Unlike the green rooms we have these days, back in the day, we’d sit behind the studio corner, which we called our green room and chat there. Mara Louw was one person who you’d always find cracking jokes every time she was there, and Malome Tshepo [Makalo Mofokeng].
You played opposite the original Doobsie, the late Lindiwe Chibi. How do you remember her?
She was amazing, and the chemistry Doobsie had with James was one many viewers still remember to this day. We lost a real one. My first scene was shot in Soweto somewhere, and I had to go to Doobsie’s spaza shop.
