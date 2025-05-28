Final curtain call for Muvhango after 28 years

Trailblazing Tshivenda soapie Muvhango is set to end after 28 years on August 8, SABC confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.
The brainchild of Duma ka Ndlovu (Word of Mouth Productions) aired its first episode on SABC2 on April 7 1997.
The long-running 9pm daily drama introduced viewers to fan-favourite characters Edward, Catherine, Doobsie, Doris, Chief Azwindini, Thandaza, James, Mulalo and KK.
“Muvhango gave an opportunity to an ignored language that has become one of the most celebrated languages in South Africa now,” said Ndlovu.
“It has been a privilege and an honour to create moments on television where the marginalised languages were at the centre of them all.”
Prolific actors Gabriel Temudzani, Leleti Khumalo, Dingaan Khumalo, Macdonald Ndou, Marah Louw, Sindi Dlathu, Khabonina Qubeka, Khanyi Mbau, Buhle Samuels, Lerato Kganyago, Siyabonga Thwala, Rami Chuene, Glen Lewis, Joyce Skefu, Phindile Gwala and more have starred in the show for close to three decades.
“For almost 30 years, Muvhango has been a pillar of SABC2's programming and a beloved part of South African television history,” said Lala Tuku, SABC acting group executive for video entertainment.
“More than just a drama, Muvhango has been the champion of language, culture, identity and national pride; inspiring, entertaining, educating and uniting audiences across South Africa.
“As the television landscape continues to evolve, SABC2 looks forward to ushering in a new era of storytelling, one that builds on this incredible legacy by continuing to reflect the rich tapestry of South African life.”
