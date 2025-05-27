Presley Chweneyagae was the epitome of God given talent – Phathu Makwarela

Chweneyagae’s co-star Ishmauel Songo who played the role of Peanut in Cobrizi also paid tribute to him. “Working with Presley and keeping a straight face is almost impossible,” said Songo.
“You never know which way he will tell a story in the most comedic way. His amount of talent to improvise in any given situation is impeccable. I worked with him in 2003 when we shared a stage and shot the movie Tsotsi. I was privileged to work with him in the year 2024 when we shared a stage again and shot Cobrizi. Little did I know that I’m saying goodbye to a legend that we had our last dance with. May his soul rest in peace. Ulale ka le easy Cobrizi. Till we meet again.”
MultiChoice said Chweneyagae’s work shaped television. “Presley – or Mokwepa, as he grew to be known – was a generational talent whose work helped shape Mzansi television. His characters felt like family. He was every mother’s son, every girl’s funny lover, and everyone’s best friend,” Said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice.
“Through characters like Cobra in The River, and most recently on Mzansi Magic’s Cobrizi, he didn’t just entertain – he made us laugh, made us care, and helped us understand the people behind the stories. His work brought heart and humanity to every role. His legacy lives on in the stories he helped bring to life.
“He was part of some of DStv’s most loved productions, and his performances will continue to resonate. We will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him – including his second family at Tshedza Pictures – during this difficult time.”
Terry Pheto, Chweneyagae’s co-star in the Oscar-winning Tsotsi, also took to social media to pay tribute to him. “I’m shocked and saddened by the news of Presley’s sudden passing,” she captioned a picture of them together at the 2006 Oscars.
“My heart goes out to his family and the rest of our friends and colleagues in the film industry. We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar. It’s a moment I will forever cherish. May his soul rest in peace.”
Presley Chweneyagae was the epitome of God given talent – Phathu Makwarela
MultiChoice said Chweneyagae’s work shaped television
Image: Supplied
The River co-creator Phathutshedzo Makwarela has described late actor Presley Chweneyagae as the “epitome of God given talent”.
News of Chweneyagae’s death at the age of 40 broke on Tuesday morning.
Makwarela’s Tshedza Pictures produced The River and its spin-off series Cobrizi, where Chweneyagae played fan-favourite character Thuso “Cobra” Mokoena. The role won him a prestigious SA Film and Television Award (Safta) twice.
“Presley was one of a generation. He was the epitome of God-given talent. Tshedza Pictures is blessed to have worked with him for close to nine years on The River and Cobrizi. Today, the world is a much sadder place by the loss of this talent,” said Makwarela.
Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae dies at 40
Chweneyagae’s co-star Ishmauel Songo who played the role of Peanut in Cobrizi also paid tribute to him. “Working with Presley and keeping a straight face is almost impossible,” said Songo.
“You never know which way he will tell a story in the most comedic way. His amount of talent to improvise in any given situation is impeccable. I worked with him in 2003 when we shared a stage and shot the movie Tsotsi. I was privileged to work with him in the year 2024 when we shared a stage again and shot Cobrizi. Little did I know that I’m saying goodbye to a legend that we had our last dance with. May his soul rest in peace. Ulale ka le easy Cobrizi. Till we meet again.”
MultiChoice said Chweneyagae’s work shaped television. “Presley – or Mokwepa, as he grew to be known – was a generational talent whose work helped shape Mzansi television. His characters felt like family. He was every mother’s son, every girl’s funny lover, and everyone’s best friend,” Said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice.
“Through characters like Cobra in The River, and most recently on Mzansi Magic’s Cobrizi, he didn’t just entertain – he made us laugh, made us care, and helped us understand the people behind the stories. His work brought heart and humanity to every role. His legacy lives on in the stories he helped bring to life.
“He was part of some of DStv’s most loved productions, and his performances will continue to resonate. We will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him – including his second family at Tshedza Pictures – during this difficult time.”
Terry Pheto, Chweneyagae’s co-star in the Oscar-winning Tsotsi, also took to social media to pay tribute to him. “I’m shocked and saddened by the news of Presley’s sudden passing,” she captioned a picture of them together at the 2006 Oscars.
“My heart goes out to his family and the rest of our friends and colleagues in the film industry. We shared an unforgettable moment when we won the Oscar. It’s a moment I will forever cherish. May his soul rest in peace.”
Actor Presley Chweneyagae's death sends shockwaves, tributes pour in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos