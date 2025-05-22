What have you learnt from showbiz thus far?
Acting needs you to be strong emotionally and know your story, or else it will break you. That it’s more than just talent. Acting demands honesty, commitment and emotional depth.
How was your first day on set?
It was unforgettable. I was nervous but also in awe. The moment I stepped onto the set, I knew I was standing in an answered prayer. Everyone was welcoming, from the cast to the crew. There were many talented people, but I was especially excited to work with actors who have been in the industry for years.
It was as though I was in a masterclass – just soaking up the experience and learning from them.
Tell us about your character.
She is a hopeful young woman who is standing at the crossroads of love and commitment, her heart open, her spirit patient – seeking not just a husband, but a partner who matches her values, her dreams and the quiet strength she carries – something viewers will get to see me portray.
What are your plans for the future?
Now that I’ve taken this first step, I dream of growing even more – I want to tell stories that reach the world, inspire others and stay true to my purpose.
*This article forms part of a commercial collaboration with Shaka iLembe
Shaka iLembe newbie, Sikhanyiso Sithole: 'God has guided me in my acting career'
Sithole describes her role in the second season of the historic series as 'a dream come true'.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A new chapter of Shaka iLembe is loading and breakout star Sikhanyiso Sithole will make her mark in the drama series next month.
The 25-year-old rising star describes joining the second season of the Mzansi Magic show as Princess Hletjiwe as a dream come true. Sowetan gets to know more about the breakout star:
Who is Sikhanyiso Sithole?
I’m a young actress from Eswatini who is deeply rooted in faith. I believe that everything I’ve achieved so far is because God has been with me every step of the way. I fell in love with acting when I was still in high school and I loved how stories had the power to move people, how actors could make you feel something real.
I truly believe God placed that love for storytelling in my heart – long before I ever saw myself on a screen.
Who is your acting hero?
Thuso Mbedu, definitely. She was my biggest inspiration [growing up]. I admired how she carried herself, how natural and powerful her performances were. Seeing her going international with her acting showed me that it’s possible to go beyond borders and make an impact.
Watching Thuso made me believe that I could follow this dream too. But more than that, I always had this strong faith that God would make a way for me.
What have you learnt from showbiz thus far?
Acting needs you to be strong emotionally and know your story, or else it will break you. That it’s more than just talent. Acting demands honesty, commitment and emotional depth.
How was your first day on set?
It was unforgettable. I was nervous but also in awe. The moment I stepped onto the set, I knew I was standing in an answered prayer. Everyone was welcoming, from the cast to the crew. There were many talented people, but I was especially excited to work with actors who have been in the industry for years.
It was as though I was in a masterclass – just soaking up the experience and learning from them.
Tell us about your character.
She is a hopeful young woman who is standing at the crossroads of love and commitment, her heart open, her spirit patient – seeking not just a husband, but a partner who matches her values, her dreams and the quiet strength she carries – something viewers will get to see me portray.
What are your plans for the future?
Now that I’ve taken this first step, I dream of growing even more – I want to tell stories that reach the world, inspire others and stay true to my purpose.
*This article forms part of a commercial collaboration with Shaka iLembe
Lawrence Maleka re-lives the thrill of meeting Tom Cruise
Side Dish actor Amanda Seome to hit the big time on Shaka iLembe next month
Former The Queen actor Andrea Dondolo secures first lead role in five years
Siyabonga Shibe talks success, longevity on the small screen
Kwesta: People started calling me 'Big Bro' in 2020
Baby Cele thankful for blessings in illustrious acting career
Zamani Mbatha on joining Season 2 of Shaka iLembe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos