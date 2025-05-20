Lawrence Maleka re-lives the thrill of meeting Tom Cruise

Lawrence Maleka never imagined in his wildest dreams mingling with Hollywood leading man Tom Cruise.
Fast-forward to last Thursday at the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Maleka was rubbing shoulders with the leading man.
The former The River actor told Sowetan what it was like to attend the premiere, which was also attended by Hollywood A-listers Michael B. Jordan and Angela Bassett.
How was it like to rub shoulders with Tom Cruise?
Things are different when you meet someone in person. When you have a physical conversation about the movie or the country and ubuntu, along with the kind of work you’d like to do with them or vice versa.
That moment goes by slowly yet quickly. It wasn’t a casual coffee date where I’d get to simmer in the moment as this man was in the middle of his premiere, it was his time to shine – we were just there to celebrate him as Ethan Hunt has his finally reckoning, his final chapter.
What did you talk about?
He said during one of our chats: “People shouldn’t think we’ve stopped making movies, even if this is the last reckoning for Ethan Hunt..."
I’m not saying there is going to be a sequel or a spin off, but that Tom and his production company is planning something special for the next coming years. He is also not retiring from acting but will be doing a couple more interesting things.
How was it like being at one of the notable premieres?
It’s always good to see when movies are taken seriously. I’m in love with movies and talent, and when I see it being showcased at the level, it’s always a humbling feeling.
It’s also an incredible nod that you’re on the right path — ... something I wish our industry could do which is to celebrate our own like that. The movie has a very heavy SA presence, I felt proud seeing that, I felt validated.
Walking that red carpet, I saw that everybody came to work, from shutting down Leicester Square to the live aircrafts that are in the movie. You could see the audacious messaging that: “We’re the best at what we do.”
How was it like to represent SA?
To quote British actor a David Kaluuya: “There’s white people and there’s black people. There’s nothing minor about me. We’re major.” I look at being in these spaces as time with my peers. Where I have conversations on how to navigate or move — – the same conversation I’d have with a Michael B. Jordan, I’d have with Hlomla Dandala or Sello Maake KaNcube.
I’m always going to respect talent and craftsmanship. When I’m in a room like that, I am my most comfortable. They are my peers. We have the same set struggles, same hours and I wish people knew that about these spaces, especially our local celebrities.
There’s no need to get nervous because you’re speaking to an Angela Basset. You’re an actor, she’s an actress, talk about that… that’s something that’s going to connect you [with her]. And, that’s what we laughed and spoke about during dinner. I’m always going to feel comfortable around my peers wherever I am in the world.
What are your hopes for the South African industry?
For it to be relentless in its growth and its importance to key individuals. For them to recognise and see how important cinema is and for an actor to exist.
