Siyabonga Shibe talks success, longevity on the small screen
"At times, I have to calm myself down and remember not to give out my role on Shaka iLembe or on a Sibongile & The Dlamini's production," says the seasoned actor.
Image: Oupa Bopape
Seasoned actor Siyabonga Shibe claims the key to longevity on the small screen is moving with intention and ignoring the flashy lifestyle that comes with the craft.
For more than 20 years, Shibe has showcased his deep-rooted authenticity, skill and wit with each character he’s portrayed, giving viewers some of the best household names to grace local TV screens.
The 47-year-old thespian’s latest portrayal on Mzansi Magic’s Inimba is that of Sydney Zondo, a man caught in a tale of love, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child.
Shibe spoke to Sowetan about his acting journey and giving “intention” to the roles he is chosen to play. .
Sowetan: How do you prepare to embody the character you are playing?
Shibe: I read the script and make sure I understand it. Once you get to understand how the character fits into the story, you’re able to make references to how this character’s life journey is, and what you can do to carry the story or message.
Before the director shouts “action”, I dig deep and let all the emotions carry the lines and deliver them as best as I can.
Sowetan: You’re known for taking on the roles of different characters at the same time. What have you learnt from this skill set?
Shibe: That I’m always growing. As the years go by, it’s easier to shift to these many characters. It’s a skill that I’m glad I have. At times, I have to calm myself down and remember not to give out my role on Shaka iLembe or on a Sibongile & The Dlamini's production.
