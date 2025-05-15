Kaylow’s world changed in an instant last September when he was left temporarily wheelchair-bound after a horrific car accident.
In an exclusive interview with Sowetan, the 37-year-old musician has opened up about how he had to go through multiple medical procedures, including hip surgery.
Kaylow (real name Kelello Segoana) says, despite the trauma he has faced in the last eight months, he’s keeping a positive mindset.
“With the understanding that there is only one of me, and that I have been dealt this card, I have no choice but to keep on fighting. I don't see any other option. At times, my mind gets broken down, where I can't even move or get out of bed,” he said.
“It even gets to a point where I feel like giving up, just to take a break and shed a tear while in prayer. This emotion is usually short-lived because I know I will get up ultimately. I have too many aspirations, too many dreams for me to give up.
"This is why I believe I’ll be back on my feet again, not just with hope, but with certainty. That I didn't die means God is not done with me. There's something he still wants me to do here on earth.”
The Soul Café hit-maker said his fans had shown him great support during the difficult period.
Kaylow to finally release his collab song with late DJ Sumbody
The Soul Café hit-maker is set to drop a new album as he recovers from car crash.
Image: Supplied.
Kaylow’s world changed in an instant last September when he was left temporarily wheelchair-bound after a horrific car accident.
In an exclusive interview with Sowetan, the 37-year-old musician has opened up about how he had to go through multiple medical procedures, including hip surgery.
Kaylow (real name Kelello Segoana) says, despite the trauma he has faced in the last eight months, he’s keeping a positive mindset.
“With the understanding that there is only one of me, and that I have been dealt this card, I have no choice but to keep on fighting. I don't see any other option. At times, my mind gets broken down, where I can't even move or get out of bed,” he said.
“It even gets to a point where I feel like giving up, just to take a break and shed a tear while in prayer. This emotion is usually short-lived because I know I will get up ultimately. I have too many aspirations, too many dreams for me to give up.
"This is why I believe I’ll be back on my feet again, not just with hope, but with certainty. That I didn't die means God is not done with me. There's something he still wants me to do here on earth.”
The Soul Café hit-maker said his fans had shown him great support during the difficult period.
“What I’m learning through this experience is: live each day to your fullest. I still have a lot of music that I haven’t released; music I feel I owe to the world that I have been holding back because of impostor syndrome and procrastination. Music that I still need to perform on different stages all across the world,” he said.
“I had international bookings in various parts of the world and though things are paused at the moment, these bookings serve as a reminder that ‘you need to get up and go’. I did not think I would heal, and with the progress I’ve made so far, and knowing what I still need to do, keeps me pushing.”
Kaylow is working on a new album, which will feature a tribute collaboration track with the late DJ Sumbody. “These songs are a mixture of soulful amapiano, R&B and a bit of house. Yes, I am faced with a lot, but we still need to find joy. I also hope Respect, my song with Sumbody, will promote camaraderie between people and create a vibe,” he said.
Kaylow's recovery journey includes daily physiotherapy sessions.
“Having my team around helps me to always pitch up to all the stages across the country. Being in the presence of a DJ and pianist always gears me for the performance at hand,” he said.
“All that's going through my mind is: ‘You need to be as good as you always have been’. I can’t be dependent on how things look, the main aim is to make sure it feels good to my fans. In a few weeks, I’ll be releasing a song close to my heart, Broken Heart. I hope people resonate with that song.”
Kwesta: People started calling me 'Big Bro' in 2020
Performing in Ibiza was out of this world, so surreal – DJ KMat
K.O on his new album, reinvention and destigmatising the word 'Phara'
Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango: 'I didn't know the reward would be this big'
LISTEN | Nigerian muso Oxlade aims to be as big as Michael Jackson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos