Fresh-faced actor Amanda Seome in a month will shake things up on the much-awaited second season of Shaka iLembe.
The 30-year-old from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, joins the star-studded cast as Ntombazana, a fierce and calculative daughter of King Zwide (played by Wiseman Mncube).
While Shaka iLembe is her biggest role yet, Seome has also appeared in Side Dish, Lokshin Bioskop, Inkwekhwezi and How to Ruin Christmas. Sowetan gets to know Seome.
Sowetan: Tell us more about Ntombazana?
Seome: Think strategy, manipulation and brains that can outwit any man in the room; that’s who Ntombazana is. I feel honoured to join the show, as I've never done as big a production as this one. This is actually my first big break, and I am so excited. As sensitive of a story this is, I’m honoured to take part in this storytelling.
Sowetan: You auditioned for the show in the first season, but didn't get the role. How did you keep pushing?
Seome: I’m always left speechless when I have to answer this question; that’s how badly I wanted to do this. I couldn’t shake off the yearning and desire that I had to join the cast of this show.
I knew I had to keep trying, I wanted to get there. hence I decided to try my luck again. When I finally got that 'yes', I felt lighter and I knew this was it. I must admit I was heartbroken when I got a “no” the first time but my mother was there to comfort me.
Side Dish actor Amanda Seome to hit the big time on Shaka iLembe next month
"I might get hated for this role as Ntombazana but I beg that people should at least go gentle on me," says the budding actor.
Fresh-faced actor Amanda Seome in a month will shake things up on the much-awaited second season of Shaka iLembe.
The 30-year-old from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, joins the star-studded cast as Ntombazana, a fierce and calculative daughter of King Zwide (played by Wiseman Mncube).
While Shaka iLembe is her biggest role yet, Seome has also appeared in Side Dish, Lokshin Bioskop, Inkwekhwezi and How to Ruin Christmas. Sowetan gets to know Seome.
Sowetan: Tell us more about Ntombazana?
Seome: Think strategy, manipulation and brains that can outwit any man in the room; that’s who Ntombazana is. I feel honoured to join the show, as I've never done as big a production as this one. This is actually my first big break, and I am so excited. As sensitive of a story this is, I’m honoured to take part in this storytelling.
Sowetan: You auditioned for the show in the first season, but didn't get the role. How did you keep pushing?
Seome: I’m always left speechless when I have to answer this question; that’s how badly I wanted to do this. I couldn’t shake off the yearning and desire that I had to join the cast of this show.
I knew I had to keep trying, I wanted to get there. hence I decided to try my luck again. When I finally got that 'yes', I felt lighter and I knew this was it. I must admit I was heartbroken when I got a “no” the first time but my mother was there to comfort me.
Yes, I was sad but I didn’t let that deter me. So, when season two auditions rolled around, everything connected. My audition went smoothly. I also feel blessed to have been chosen out of the 1,000 people who auditioned.
Sowetan: How did you prepare for the role?
Seome: I had to mentally prepare myself to release various emotions, ranging from anger to vulnerability. I see this role as an opportunity to tell a story and a perspective that will bring healing and to help piece the puzzle of this golden historic period.
Sowetan: How was your time on set?
Seome: I kept hearing from people that this is a spiritual show and I can confirm that, indeed, it is. Many of the actors have said it in interviews that they went into a trance while acting out their lines or they felt some type of energy.
This is definitely true. You feel some sort of spirit, from all the royal families of that time.
Sowetan: Are you ready for the fame?
I've been thinking of how people are going to receive her [Ntombazana] and [in a way] it worries me because she's about to cause a stir in the series that I don't think viewers are ready for. I might get hated for this role but I beg that people should at least go gentle on me.
*The article forms part of a content and commercial collaboration with Shaka iLembe
Zamani Mbatha on joining Season 2 of Shaka iLembe
'Vusi Kunene is just an industry dad, we're not related' says Generation: The Legacy star Zazi Kunene
LaConco scoops coveted and public-voted Best TV Presenter award at Saftas
Thembinkosi Mthembu bags four Safta nominations
LISTEN | Ziya Xulu hopes to see more plus-size actors take lead roles
Shudufhadzo Musida, Ndavi Nokeri to star in Queen Modjadji
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos