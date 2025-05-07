Sowetan: How has the public received you?
Mncwango: Based on my experience so far, there is an understanding from our fans that we’re like them. There is no longer that taboo of seeing gospel singers at events outside of their faith. There’s an open-mindedness from the public that this is life and we’re all figuring it out.
Every day, we wake up and ask ourselves how we can become better. Some days we miss, some days we get it right. This way, it doesn’t become a burden on you or you end up losing who you are because you want to put yourself on a pedestal.
Sowetan: How do you navigate failure?
Mncwango: I believe success and failure are one – you have to choose which one you want. Either you deal with the challenges that come with wanting to be successful or how you’re going to deal with the stress of failure. I’m grateful for success.
It's important to remember that the all-time finisher of our journey is God, and the best thing to do is to wait on him. He has his way of telling you that He’s not done and just wait on Him to fulfil His promise.
Sowetan: Who is the one person you always want to make proud?
Mncwango: My son – he's the one who keeps me going. He is a precious motivation for my hard work and legacy. Inspiring him through my achievements will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on his life.
Leaving a legacy that shows him the value of perseverance, dedication and passion will be a priceless gift that will shape his own journey and aspirations.
Sowetan: What’s next in your musical journey?
Mncwango: It feels like I’m starting my career again, even after almost 15 years. I’m excited about the new music and the two-day tour that I’ll be hosting in Durban. I’m excited about the Xolly brand and truly thrilled to be expanding it.
Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango: 'I didn't know the reward would be this big'
Mncwango emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards at the weekend.
Image: Supplied.
Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards at the weekend, after clinching the Best Female Artist and Best Gospel Album categories.
Mncwango, known for her songs Ungukuphila and Healing Power, tells Sowetan how gospel is her calling:
Sowetan: Did you think you were going to win?
Mncwango: I didn’t see this one coming. If I wasn’t performing, I wasn’t planning on going to the awards. I didn’t even prepare a speech. I still don’t have the right words for it, but I’m grateful. I feel seen and validated by the industry.
These awards mean that there's truly dignity in labour and also learning that the grace of God is one you can’t explain. There's something about working faithfully in your little corner and not knowing that the whole world is watching or even knowing that the reward will be this big.
Sowetan: How is like to be a gospel singer in 2025?
Mncwango: As a young Christian and a female gospel singer, one of the things I’ve realised about being Christian is that you have to be careful of what you say. No matter how much you want to respond to anything, you have to think twice.
In the same breath, I’m glad that gospel is being recognised in its natural state, which allows you to be open and proud, with no gimmicks. I also think people are seeing gospel singers as human beings with real lives and are going through the same human experience.
Sowetan: How has the public received you?
Mncwango: Based on my experience so far, there is an understanding from our fans that we’re like them. There is no longer that taboo of seeing gospel singers at events outside of their faith. There’s an open-mindedness from the public that this is life and we’re all figuring it out.
Every day, we wake up and ask ourselves how we can become better. Some days we miss, some days we get it right. This way, it doesn’t become a burden on you or you end up losing who you are because you want to put yourself on a pedestal.
Sowetan: How do you navigate failure?
Mncwango: I believe success and failure are one – you have to choose which one you want. Either you deal with the challenges that come with wanting to be successful or how you’re going to deal with the stress of failure. I’m grateful for success.
It's important to remember that the all-time finisher of our journey is God, and the best thing to do is to wait on him. He has his way of telling you that He’s not done and just wait on Him to fulfil His promise.
Sowetan: Who is the one person you always want to make proud?
Mncwango: My son – he's the one who keeps me going. He is a precious motivation for my hard work and legacy. Inspiring him through my achievements will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on his life.
Leaving a legacy that shows him the value of perseverance, dedication and passion will be a priceless gift that will shape his own journey and aspirations.
Sowetan: What’s next in your musical journey?
Mncwango: It feels like I’m starting my career again, even after almost 15 years. I’m excited about the new music and the two-day tour that I’ll be hosting in Durban. I’m excited about the Xolly brand and truly thrilled to be expanding it.
IN PICS | Mawelele, Bassie and Woodblock DJs win big at Metro FM Music Awards
Radio jock Mpumi Mlambo gears for black carpet duty at MetroFM Awards with Anele Zondo
Benjamin Jephta, Elaine and Tresor to bring fresh twist to Joy of Jazz
K.O on his new album, reinvention and destigmatising the word 'Phara'
LISTEN | Nigerian muso Oxlade aims to be as big as Michael Jackson
Ben September thanks TikTok, Prince Kaybee for his success
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos