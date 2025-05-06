Ntombee back to host reunion for The Mommy Club season 3

Sowetan can exclusively reveal that TV presenter, actor and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo will return for a second consecutive year to host the reunion for season 3 of reality TV show The Mommy Club.
The two-part reunion drama will unfold on May 17 and 24 on Showmax. According to the streamer, season 3 is the most-watched reality series of 2025 so far on their platform.
Ngcobo-Mzolo spills the tea to Sowetan on what to expect from the reunion:
Back with a bang for all the reunion drama, how does it feel?
Season 3 has been nothing short of must-watch television and I’m taking my role as host very seriously. I’m here to dig deep, ask the tough questions, and hold every mommy accountable for how they’ve contributed to the state of their relationships. I want to understand what they are going through because their fights seem like there is more than meets the eye. I feel like the mommies have been going through a lot and I am here to listen.
How neutral are you as a reunion host?
Just like last time, I’ll be completely unbiased. I’m here to represent the viewers and ensure they get the clarity they deserve on everything that’s happened this season. As the reunion host, my goal is to create a space where the mommies can speak freely and work through their issues. Ideally, I’d love to see them find common ground and move forward as a group. That begins with getting to the root of their conflicts and truly acknowledging each other’s perspectives. I want viewers to feel that all their burning questions have been answered; nothing should be left unsaid.
What are you going to do differently this time around?
I am still going to keep the same approach I had last year. I do not want to change something that worked really well, I am still going to approach the ladies with an open heart and an open mind to make sure that everyone is heard and understood and I hope that the ladies will open up again this time and be honest about their reality and address everything we have seen on the show.
What issues will be unpacked?
There was a lot of beef this season and when you try to look at where it came from it is literally petty things from where I stand, I just feel like the mommies are going through a lot and I want to bring that to the forefront so we can all understand exactly what is happening. I feel like if they open up about things we might not know, that will make the viewers understand them even more because as mommies we go through a lot.
Ntombee back to host reunion for The Mommy Club season 3
Image: Supplied
