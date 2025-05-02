“Who I’m most excited to see on the black carpet is Oscar Mbo. I really enjoy his fashion; he usually goes out of his way to pull off a look and pays attention to details. I can’t wait to see Teko Modise as well, he is consistently stylish,” Mlambo said.
“We haven’t seen Scoop host in a while, so it’ll be interesting to see what he’ll be wearing because he’s always incredible when it comes to his fashion. I can’t wait to see what LootLove is wearing. She’s always committed to looking the part and pushing boundaries.”
The Metro FM Music Awards festival is set to take place after the awards ceremony. The star-studded line-up for the awards includes DJ Maphorisa, Zee Nxumalo, K.O, Master KG, Lamiez Holworthy and more.
“I can never get over seeing Maphorisa perform live,” Mlambo said. “This man has incredible experience and an impressive catalogue. He has been making music way before the amapiano era – so, he understands South Africans holistically. I want to see what he’s going to do this weekend.
“The same goes for K.O. I’m expecting to hear songs from his Teargas era and some nostalgic jams. Even though I’m working on the black carpet, I’m intentionally creating an outfit that will allow me to watch and enjoy the festival.”
DBN Gogo, Makhadzi, Oscar Mbo, Elaine, Langa Mavuso, Caiiro, Tyler ICU, Kabza De Small, Mörda, Kelvin Momo, Maglera Doe Boy and Emtee are some of the nominees.
Mlambo said: “Metro FM sets trends and creates moments. You’ll see from the stage, the black carpet experience and the music festival, which we didn’t have before – we have an entire festival dedicated to artists and music – who we are as a station.”
Radio jock Mpumi Mlambo gears for black carpet duty at MetroFM Awards with Anele Zondo
The host of the station's early morning show, The Hustler’s Fix, is looking forward to a star-studded event.
Image: Supplied.
Radio personality Mpumi Mlambo is excited to be the host on the black carpet when A-listers arrive at the Metro FM Music Awards – with the theme “Crowning Greatness” – tomorrow in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
She will be joined by co-host Anele Zondo.
Last year, Mlambo, host of Hustler Fix on Metro FM, was stationed backstage, conducting interviews with some of the winners. This year, she will wear a look from Africa Fashion International.
“I plan to wear one outfit and [then] another just to navigate the music festival,” Mlambo said. “I’m not going there as someone announcing awards or as a media personality, I’m going there to shine the spotlight on other superstars. So, I’ll be a little toned down on the black carpet this year.
“My main focus will be who is wearing what, so I chose a dress that’s quite princessy, very chic, elegant and calm – something you’ll never see me wear on the black carpet ever because I’m known to take risks, whether it’s a hit or miss. I’m very daring with my looks – but this year, it’s very toned down so that I can capture the moments the best I can.”
TV and radio personality Dineo Ranaka and rapper L-Tido will be stationed backstage, with Scoop Makhathini (real name Siyabonga Ngwekazi) and Luthando “LootLove” Shosha as the main hosts.
Fact File: Fashion at the Metro FM Music Awards
– Africa Fashion International (AFI) is set to present an onstage fashion showcase during the awards.
– The runway show featuring the latest NALA | Privé collection will appear on stage during performances.
–The collection is created by the in-house team led by 2023/24 AFI Fastrack Prize winner Loice Dube.
“This is not just a fashion show — it is a reimagining of what an awards ceremony can be,” said Thabang Mapokgole, the show’s producer.
