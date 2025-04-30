Actress Baby Cele is still standing after all these years. For her latest role in the new Mzanisi Magic daily drama Genesis, she is joined by KB Motsilanyane, Buyile Mdladla, Gaosi Raditholo, Nkosinathi "Nay Maps" Maphalala and Kealeboga Masango.
From Backstage to Uzalo and Zabalaza, this is how Cele has maintained her long-lasting power.
What is it like playing Felicia Thabethe in Genesis?
It was not easy at first because, looking back, I haven’t done anything like her before. [I was fortunate] to work with good directors. We’d sit before every take and discuss the role. Looking at Felicia, she’s one who hardly shows emotion, as she’s focused more on the business side of things than her family.
What kind of research did you do?
It wasn’t easy getting used to how she sits, how she walks and talks. While I haven’t done much research on her, I allowed her to flow into me. I’m one person who meditates a lot. I started quite young.
I was taught by the late Bra Hugh Masekela, and thanks to this, it helped me to centre myself on the task at hand. Before work, I often give myself 10 or 15 minutes after my prayer just to meditate about the day.
How was the mood on set with the new cast?
I didn’t know who was going to be on the show —– this was my first day on set. Apparently, they had auditions for six weeks, and because I am based in KwaZulu-Natal, I didn’t know about these auditions.
I only got to know about them when they were done, and we were approaching the date of the production of the show. So, when we, as the cast, got together, it was a blast. I had a lot of catching up to do with some of the cast. Buyile and I had a lot of catching up to do, as well as KB — the last time I worked with her was on Backstage.
Baby Cele thankful for blessings in illustrious acting career
The former Backstage and Uzalo star takes on Genesis
Image: Supplied.
How is it working with all these heartthrobs?
[Laughs] I always knew that Nay was going to outperform this role but it seemed to be a mission to pin him down. He only got to join us two weeks after we started shooting. I was so excited to see him on set.
It was so much fun reuniting with Buyile. Many will remember that we were a couple in Uzalo and our chemistry was unmatched. We are good buddies, and because of our history, I enjoy my scenes with Buyile.
How would you describe your illustrious career?
I’ve been so lucky because when I first started, I never imagined I’d be here, where I stand today. However, I can attribute it to my perseverance, as I’m one person who prefers to finish something that I’ve started.
I’m a dedicated person, when faced with something, hence I’m not surprised where I am because I’ve worked hard. More than anything, I’m grateful for all the blessings throughout the years – my life has truly been fulfilling.
What valuable lessons have your learnt?
With Genesis, it finds me as a woke person who knows where they are going and what’s happening. It has shown me that this is where I need to go If it’s the last production I’d do, I’d be very proud.
