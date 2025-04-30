Culture

Medical emergency sees Dean Cole drop out of comedy festival

US comedian Faizon Love to headline Laugh Africa

30 April 2025 - 13:28
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Deon Cole will no longer be headling the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival.
American comedian Deon Cole has dropped out as the headliner for the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival taking place this weekend in Johannesburg. 

According to a statement released by organisers on Wednesday morning, the Black-ish and Average Joe actor has “withdrawn due to an unforeseen medical emergency”.

Fellow American actor and comedian Faizon Love will step in as the headliner on Saturday and Sunday at the Sandton Convention Centre. 

Love is famous for his roles in Couples Retreat, Money Talks, The Perfect Holiday, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Black-ish and The War with Grandpa. 

“Faizon brings a unique blend of sharp wit, cultural commentary and undeniable stage presence that perfectly aligns with the spirit of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival,” said Stuart Taylor, creative director of the festival. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome him to the line-up.”

Faizon Love will step in as the headliner on Saturday and Sunday at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The three-day festival will start on Friday with Showmax's Roast of Helen Zille. It will feature comedians Tumi Morake and Trevor Gumbi as the “co-Roast Masters”. 

The panel of prolific names set to roast Zille are Loyiso Gola, Bongani Bingwa, Rian van Heerden, Zwai Bala, JJ Tabane, Mel Viljoen, Coconut Kelz (appearing virtually), Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Londie London and Patricia de Lille.

“This year’s roast is packed with intellect, satire and that classic South African irreverence,” said Taylor. “From politicians to pop culture icons, we’re turning the heat up to high — and Helen Zille’s seat is at the centre of it all.”

The festival line-up will also include Felix Hlophe, Eugene Khoza, Celeste Ntuli, Nina Hastie, Angel Campey, Alan Committie, Rob Van Vuuren, JamJam the Comedian, Kagiso 'KG' Mokgadi, Mark Banks, Nonto R and Robby Collins. International acts include Griff (US), Salvado Ombokolo (Uganda) and Eric Lu Savali (Kenya).

