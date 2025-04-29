Benjamin Jephta, Elaine and Tresor to bring fresh twist to Joy of Jazz

What do you get when you mix the magnetic allure of Esperanza Spalding with some Benjamin Jephta fervour, then top it up with the magic of Elaine and finish it off with the soulful taste of Tresor?
These artists are among the exciting line-up for the three-day 2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival set to stage in September.
The festival will showcase over 60 musicians from 15 countries and three continents performing at the Sandton International Convention Centre from September 26 to 28.
Elaine, Jephta and Tresor will headline the Mbira Stage, known for its lighthearted singalong atmosphere.
They will be joined by José James, Amanda Black, KB Motsilanyane, Sylent Nqo, Velemseni and Leomile.
Berita, Mondli Ngcobo and Muneyi will also feature.
For R&B chanteuse Elaine, this is a great opportunity to further showcase her craft.
“It’s funny because a lot of my catalogue is actually rooted in jazz, I feel like jazz is the foundation. The best reference is my song with Kabza de Small; we had live horns in the studio in Kabza’s home — he brought live horns,” Elaine said.
“So I want to bring the experience we had in the studio with these instruments and live music on stage. I’ve never done it before.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
“I’m a musician who doesn’t like being boxed into one genre, so being on this line-up will help me to be able to break barriers and showcase a new dawn for SA R&B. I know we’re a small community, but we have such a huge influence. I hope it opens doors for more R&B artists and alternative artists who are musically inclined.”
Jephta is excited to make a comeback at a festival he performed at close to a decade ago.
“The last time I played was at the Standard Bank Young Artists Festival just nine years ago, so, I’m very excited to be back,” he said.
“Jazz is freedom of expression, I get to be who I want to be within the music. There is a heavy spiritual aspect to music that saved my life. I think it’s an outdated way of thinking when you say jazz is for the old-hearted, because of late there have been a lot of young people involved in pushing this genre.
“There are people across all ages championing this genre. Like Miles Davis said, 'Jazz is social music for social spaces', and that’s what we young musicians are doing. I’ve never had to motivate people to come to my shows. Most of the people who come are young people who have come to listen to jazz. I hope that with my music, I get to put jazz on the pedestal it deserves.”
Image: Aart Verrips
Tresor said his Congolese roots and ear for music are heavily influenced by jazz.
“Bra Hugh Masekela was a huge influence and a great influence on me. We were very close. We used to have late-night chats talking about music. His most valuable lesson that he taught me was to take pride in my culture and share it with the world in the most authentic way possible,” said Tresor.
“As musicians, we get to showcase the beauty of where we come from through sound, which supersedes most forms of communication.”
Other acts set to take to the stage at this year’s festival include Thandi Ntuli, Lakecia Benjamin, Nomfundo Xaluva, Tshepo Mngoma, Steve Dyer, Simon Denizart, Oumou Sangaré, Meshell Ndegeocello, Gabi Motuba, Alune Wade, Steve Bedi, Ababhemu Quartet, Fischermanns Orchestra and more.
