Skeem Saam's Thabo Mkhabela: I'll take over from where Ebenhaezer Dibakwane left off

Mkhabela talks about life after Leshole and joining Isitha: The Enemy alongside Mondli Makhoba.

25 April 2025 - 07:55
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Isitha: The Enemy season 3 is making its way to our screens later this month with the introduction of Thabo Mkhabela.
Image: Supplied.

Fan-favourite Thabo Mkhabela has booked his next acting gig as Tiga in Isitha: The Enemy. The late comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwane was originally cast for the character.

Mkhabela became a household name playing Leshole Mabitsela in the popular SABC 1 daily drama Skeem Saam.

The 32-year-old actor will become a series regular in the third season of the e.tv soapie premiering on April 28. He will join the cast of Senzo Radebe, Thobani Dlomo-Nzuza, Linda Sebezo, Khanyisani Nhlekisa-Kheswa and Sibonginkosi Tenza.

Thokozani Sithole, Gcinile Nkosi, Ayabonga Langa and Mondli Makhoba are also new additions to the show.

“I auditioned on March 22 and received a call that I had landed the role after a week. My first day on set was March 31,” said Mkhabela. “I wasn’t aware before this call with you that Ebenhaezer played this role. I only heard about it today.

“I think he shot once, if not twice, but I wasn’t told any additional information [by the producers]. I also haven’t been privy to any tapes or material of his. So, I’m not sure how I feel, but may his soul rest in peace. I will take over from where he left off and I hope to do the role justice.”

According to a statement released by e.tv this week, Tiga is first introduced through the character Zandile’s (Nobandile Gwebu) phone calls in season 2. Then in season 3, the villainous character's face is revealed as he wreaks havoc on the show. 

“Being on set with the new cast and crew has been nice. I’m on set as we speak and I’m dreading the idea of leaving and going home; that’s how warm and welcoming the team is. Everyone is willing to help, which makes my job simpler,” Mkhabela said.

Mkhabela said that after years on Skeem Saam, the new character offered him a chance to showcase his range as an actor.

“The main thing for me is being a performer. I just want to tell a story. I know I played the role of Leshole for several years, but what is an actor if he or she doesn’t explore other roles or challenges?” he asked.

“I’m happy for any opportunity, even if I’d be asked back to Skeem Saam I would, as long as I get to tell my story, and I will try to give it my all. Remember, Leshole didn’t exit from Skeem Saam: according to his storyline, he is working in Cape Town, so you never know.

“Tiga is completely different from Leshole. He is a jolly person, there isn’t a hint of shyness from him; obviously, he is the opposite of what I’ve played before.”

Mkhabela fell in love with acting as a child through being an avid soapie fan.

“In 2013, I enrolled at the University of Limpopo to study a BA in performing arts. I completed it in 2015 – the same year I joined Skeem Saam,” he said. "This is where I met one of my TV inspirations, Putla Sehlapelo, who was the casting director at the time. 

“Though I grew up watching a lot of TV, I never thought I’d become an actor and rub shoulders with the likes of Putla or Macks Papo, who portrays Marothi. He has influenced me.”

