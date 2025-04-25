K.O on his new album, reinvention and destigmatising the word 'Phara'

Skhanda king and rapper K.O has officially entered his “phara” era. Famous for his hits Sete, Caracara and Skhanda Love, this week he announced that his long-awaited next album will be called Phara City, out on June 13.
K.O breaks down his new era to Sowetan:
Why Phara City?
The title is open-ended regarding the scope of what I’m trying to unpack. It’s to show the state of where we are in 2025. The word “phara” is known to be demeaning to a fraction of people. I don’t think you need to be a street dweller or a waste collector to be considered a phara. People who are in posh houses, gated communities, high-rise walls, the government or the corporate sector do some shady deals too.
Just because someone is a phara, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are thieves. Those people who find themselves having to figure life out on the streets to feel part of the community, you will find them directing traffic. There are certain meetings we wouldn’t have made on time if it weren’t for these guys, who are considered at the bottom.
Is this your most political project yet?
I’m trying to take the stigma away from the word phara. Yes, the word speaks to where we are now, there is crime and all these things, but it’s only a fraction of people. There are a bunch of people who aren’t thieves but are trying to figure life out with the high unemployment rate.
I’m in a phase where I’m making music that not only says “hey, dance to my tune” but also makes it more therapeutic. With maturity and age, I’ve made people dance in so many different ways, but with the current climate, people don’t need that type of entertainment, instead, they need something that will help them heal. For example, my song Pharadise [out today] is a song of hope.
Pharadise is a reunion with your Sete collaborator Young Stunna. How was that like?
Stunna is an incredible guy and his energy is always delightful. When he’s locked in, you get the best out of him and I’ve been fortunate enough to encounter him in that state. He’s also working on his album, so he’s also tapped in and his creative juices are running high. However, this is not us trying to recreate the second moment.
As a trailblazer of SA hip-hop, how do you reinvent yourself?
One of the main reasons an entertainer has longevity in these spaces is because of their training and work. We’ve seen how people who don’t get things on merit have issues pivoting or sustaining themselves.
If you go into the machine and go through the process, you’ll still be able to find your seat at the table no matter how the times you fall. I’ve seen people reinvent themselves because of the process they went through and seeing something through until I see the finish line is what keeps me going.
